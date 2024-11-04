+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles | What are you prepared to lose today? Set a deposit limit.
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Real Madrid vs AC Milan Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news

Coming off the El Clasico disappointment, Real Madrid will turn to Champions League action and look to make amends when they play hosts to AC Milan at the Bernabeu on Tuesday (local time).

Carlo Ancelotti's men had over a week to forget the 4-0 defeat at the hands of arch rivals Barcelona in La Liga. In the Champions League league phase, Real have so far collected six points from three games, while Milan have three from as many outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

Stan SportWatch here

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 6, 2024
Kick-off time:7 am AEDT
Venue:Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Wednesday, November 6, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Antonio Rudiger could brave up despite a recent knee issue, while Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo and David Alaba will continue to remain sidelined through injury.

Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe should partner in attack once again, but there may be a change in the middle from the Clasico defeat - in the form of Luka Modric being preferred over Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Mbappe.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lunin
Defenders:Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy
Midfielders:Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos
Forwards:Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Endrick, Brahim

AC Milan team news

Striker Tammy Abraham was an unused substitute in the Saturday's 1-0 win over Monza in Serie A, and would be available for selection here. However, the injured lot of Luka Jovic, Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi will not make the trip to Madrid.

Rafael Leao is expected to return to the XI against Real Madrid, along with the likes of Emerson Royal and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, while Alvaro Morata will be raring to face his former side.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Royal, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Leao.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maignan, Sportiello, Torriani
Defenders:Calabria, Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Terracciano
Midfielders:Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah
Forwards:Morata, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and AC Milan across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
July 31, 2024AC Milan 1-0 Real MadridClub Friendlies
July 23, 2023Real Madrid 3-2 AC MilanClub Friendlies
August 8, 2021Real Madrid 0-0 AC MilanClub Friendlies
August 11, 2018Real Madrid 3-1 AC MilanClub Friendlies
July 30, 2015Real Madrid 0-0 (10-9 pen.) AC MilanInternational Champions Cup

Useful links

