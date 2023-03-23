Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga proud of his versatility with France: 'What I had to do, I did it well'

Thomas Hindle
|
Eduardo Camavinga France 2022Getty Images
Real Madrid youngster Eduardo Camavinga insisted he was happy to play left-back for France in the World Cup.

  • Youngster impressed at full-back in World Cup
  • Has appeared regularly at left-back for club
  • Admitted "final defeat still hurts"

WHAT HAPPENED? Naturally a central midfielder, Camavinga was asked to play left-back for France in the late stages of the World Cup.

It's a role he's been further entrusted with at Real Madrid, as the club have dealt with a litany of injuries at full-back. And although it's not his natural spot, Camavinga said he's adjusted to the position.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What changes is the management of depth, it’s a different way of defending, to step back when you’re one against two. You also belong to a flank so you are more restrained. There are other individuals marking supporting you," Camavinga told Ouest-France.

"Even if it was not my position, what I had to do, I did it well. It gives me confidence, but the defeat in the final still hurts."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Camavinga has been recalled to Didier Deschamps' France squad. But he might not have to play left-back, as presumptive first choice Theo Hernandez is in the squad.

Eduardo Camavinga France 2022Getty Images

Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid Club World Cup final 2023Getty Images

Theo Hernandez France 2022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Camavinga figures to be involved as France take on the Netherlands and Ireland to kick off their Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign.

