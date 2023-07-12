WATCH: Showing them what he's got! New Real Madrid signing Arda Guler produces RIDICULOUS Zinedine Zidane-esque pirouette and finish in pre-season training

Real Madrid's new signing, Arda Guler, continued to impress in pre-season training with a piece of skill and finish reminiscent of Zinedine Zidane.

Guler joins Real Madrid

Impressive in training

Will join squad on pre-season tour

WHAT HAPPENED? Guler scored the ridiculous goal in training, showcasing his technical brilliance by pirouetting like a prime Zidane between two defenders before prodding a left-footed finish beyond the goalkeeper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid paid €20 million (£17m/$22m) plus €10 million in add-ons to sign the 18-year-old prodigy from Fenerbahce ahead of Barcelona. The youngster joins Los Blancos after a successful season in the Turkish top flight where he scored four times and assisted another three.

WHAT NEXT FOR GULER? The Turkish wonderkid will be with Real Madrid's first team during their preseason tour.