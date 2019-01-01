Real Madrid sign former Lyon and PSG star Aurelie Kaci

The France international leaves Atletico Madrid after two successful seasons with the club, winning back-to-back league titles

CD Tacon, who will play under 's name next season, have completed the signing of Aurelie Kaci from .

Kaci left the Spanish champions at the end of June, having just picked up her second league title in as many years with the club, making 50 appearances during a two-season stay.

The 29-year-old becomes Tacon's third 'Galatica' signing ahead of their rebrand to Real Madrid in 2020, with Los Blancos not having time on their side to get the formalities sorted before the new Primera Division season kicks off on September 8.

Kaci brings plenty of quality to a team looking to live up to their new name. The six-time international joined powerhouse as a youngster and came through the ranks to enjoy six seasons at senior level with the club, winning 10 trophies before leaving for PSG in 2012.

The midfielder, who can also play in defence, spent three seasons in the French capital before returning to Lyon, where she would enjoy back-to-back treble winning campaigns before moving to with Atletico.

Her winning mentality helped the Spaniards claim two successive league titles as well as reach back-to-back Copa de la Reina finals, in which they were defeated by and respectively.

Kaci's departure from Atletico was announced last month, with the Frenchwoman one of six players to leave upon the expiry of their contracts at the club - Viola Calligaris, Maria Isabel, Jennifer Hermoso, Andrea Falcon and Esther Gonzalez the other five.

"At Atletico de Madrid Femenino we want to thank you for your dedication and effort during your stay in our team and wish you good luck in your sports career," the club wrote on their official website.

Article continues below

On the departure herself, Kaci took to Twitter to write: "After two past seasons and two championship titles, it is time for me to discover a new challenge. Thank you to all at Atletico."

She now joins Sweden international Kosovare Asllani and 's Thaisa as Tacon's first three summer signings as they look to add star quality to their name to match the status of the club they will merge into.

Another of 's Women's World Cup stars from this summer, Sofia Jakobsson is expected to join the trio in the coming days, with her move from reportedly imminent.