Real Madrid eye €50m Samuel Chukwueze transfer swoop after Villarreal star's dazzling display at the Bernabeu

Samuel Chukwueze has impressed Real Madrid this season and could be set to leave Villarreal if a tempting offer arrives from Los Blancos.

Chukwueze scores twice at the Bernabeu

Los Blancos keen on forward

Villarreal willing to sell this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Chukwueze scored twice for Villarreal in a 3-2 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in a performance that could end up helping him secure a move to the Spanish capital. Marca reports that Los Blancos have been impressed by the forward, with president Florentino Perez dreaming of having Chukwueze on one flank and Vinicius Junior on the other.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Villarreal may have a decision to make on Chukwueze soon as the attacker is out of contract in 2024. Chukwueze has a buyout clause of €100 million in his current deal, but Villarreal would reportedly be willing to accept half that at the end of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid could be in the market to strengthen their attack in the summer. Marco Asensio is out of contract and Carlo Ancelotti has said he "doesn't care" if the forward sign a new deal. Eden Hazard's future is also uncertain, with the Belgian struggling for minutes once again at the Bernabeu.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Chukwueze became the first player to complete seven dribbles in a LaLiga match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu (seven out of eight) since Lionel Messi in April 2017 (seven out of 11).

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu.