Real Madrid youngster Reinier set for another loan with Torino interested

The Italian club have got in touch with the Brazilian's agent regarding a summer move

Reinier is one of the many players Real Madrid are looking to offload this summer and the Brazilian's next destination could be Torino.

The Italian side have already contacted the agent of the player and negotiations have begun for a possible loan, GOAL can confirm.

The attacking midfielder returned to his parent club in the summer after completing a two-year loan with Borussia Dortmund but is once again looking for greener pastures as his services are not required at Madrid.

What is the deal between Torino and Reinier?

Torino are interested in signing Reinier on a one-year loan deal for the 2022-23 campaign. The Serie A club lost ace forward Andrea Belotti after his contract expired on June 30 andare looking for quality reinforcements in the attacking department.

Reinier likes to play as a No.10 and can even be deployed on the wide areas. The 20-year was considered one of the future prospects from Brazil but has failed to live up to expectations.

Which other clubs are interested in Reinier?

Closer to home, Real Valladolid are also keen to bring Reinier on loan. They are co-owned by Brazilian superstar Ronaldo and the fact the player would be able to continue in La Liga might push Los Blancos to favour Valladolid instead of Torino.

The youngster has done his pre-season with Real Madrid at Valdebebas but has not travelled to the United States with the rest of the squad.

Reinier was also heavily linked with Benfica but the move fell through as Madrid could not reach an agreement with the Eagles. The Portuguese side wanted to sign Reinier on a permanent transfer whereas Madrid are looking only for a loan deal.

The return to Borussia Dortmund on another loan spell was ruled out as Reinier could not find his feet in Bundesliga. In his two years in Germany, he played fewer than 40 games and scored just once.