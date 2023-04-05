Real Madrid-bound Endrick hits out at 'New Pele' tag & denies crying on bench during barren spell for Palmeiras

Real Madrid-bound Endrick has hit out at 'New Pele' tag and also denied crying on the bench during his barren spell for Palmeiras in February.

Endrick signed a pre-contract with Madrid

Slams media for terming him "New Pele"

Denies he cried on the bench during goalless streak

WHAT HAPPENED? The spotlight has followed the Brazilian teenager even since Los Blancos agreed to pay €60 million (£52m/$64m) to Palmeiras for his services in a pre-contract agreement that will see him fly to Spain in the summer of 2024 when he turns 18 years old. Endrick is already being termed the "New Pele" in his homeland which has forced him to hit out at the country's media.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sometimes I ask myself: why did so many media focus on me? I didn't ask for this. There are situations that cross the line. "Ah, he's the new Pelé". Man, no one is going to be Pelé, he's the king of football But now there's nothing to do, I can't ask people not to talk about my life," he told in an interview with the Brazilian edition of GQ.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick was going through a dry run in the early months of 2023 and was spotted covering his face on the bench after he was taken off during a Serie A game in February, with Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira later admitting that the striker was crying. However, the player has refuted such claims and insisted that he had not broken down. "When I was substituted I put the vest on my head, but I wasn't crying, I wasn't sad. I was praying to God. They already interpreted it wrong, they said that I was shaken because I wasn't scoring," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? After a goalless streak of 12 games, Endrick finally found the net against Agua Santa in the first leg of the Sao Paolo State Championship. However, his strike was not enough as Palmieras went down 2-1 and have all to play for in the second leg at home.