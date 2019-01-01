Real Madrid confirm Hazard suffering from bruised leg

The full extent of the injury the Belgian suffered on Tuesday has been revealed, but it is not yet known how long he will be out of action for

have confirmed that Eden Hazard is suffering from a bruised leg after fears were sparked that he would be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Hazard hobbled off the pitch in Los Blancos' 2-2 draw with on Tuesday night, leading fans to wonder whether their big summer signing would be out for a prolonged amount of time.

Such worries have been dampened, however, with the knock confirmed to be an external bruise - although no time frame has been given for the Belgian's recovery time.

A statement released on the Spanish capital side's official website reads: "After the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an external bruise on his right leg.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Madrid booked their place in the Champions League knockout stages after a thrilling contest against PSG, but squandered the chance to earn all three points at Santiago Bernabeu.

A Karim Benzema brace set the home side on course for victory but, after Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 81st minute, Pablo Sarabia netted a dramatic equaliser just two minutes later to steal a point for the French champions.

PSG are now guaranteed top spot in Group A ahead of Madrid, with and drawing 1-1 in earlier on the same night.

Hazard is now a major doubt for Zinedine Zidane's side as they look ahead to a crucial fixture away at Deportivo in on Saturday.

Questions have been asked over Hazard's form at the Bernabeu since his £88 million ($113m) move from , but he looked back to his best in Europe this week before being cut down by fellow countryman Thomas Meunier.

Madrid are second in the Spanish top flight after 13 fixtures, behind arch-rivals and reigning champions on goal difference.

After their trip to Alaves this weekend, the Blancos will prepare to host on December 7, before concluding their Champions League group-stage commitments in against Club Brugge four days later.