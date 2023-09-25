Not happy! Real Madrid call out three refereeing 'blunders' in Atletico derby defeat via official TV channel

After their 3-1 loss in the Madrid derby, Real Madrid have complained about three refereeing 'blunders' during the match.

Madrid lose 3-1 to Atletico

Blame refereeing standards for loss

Drop to third in standings

WHAT HAPPENED? Through its broadcast network, RMTV, Real Madrid has criticised the performance of referee Alberola Rojas during the derby. The club claims he committed three significant errors. These incidents included a foul on Jude Bellingham just before the game's opening goal, a strong tackle by José Mara Giménez that didn't result in a red card, and a handball by Mario Hermoso in his own area that went unnoticed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Alvaro Morata's opening goal provoked a first reaction from the channel [via SPORT]: "It was a goal that should not have counted. The goal was not reviewed by VAR. There was a foul in front of the goal in favour of Real Madrid."

"It's embarrassing that it wasn't whistled, even without the help of any VAR. That play had to be reviewed as the goal was preceded by a very clear foul. It is very clear. It has to be overturned because it is a decisive play. Cuadra Fernandez (on VAR) should have told Alberola that the play needed to be reviewed. That's how Atleti's first goal came, which conditioned the game."

"Alberola Rojas' refereeing was appalling. His lamentable performance was decisive and changed the match. Real Madrid should have gone in at half-time at 2-2 and Atlético de Madrid with a player less."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Irrelevant to what Madrid think about the decisions, Atletico have ended Los Blancos' winning run of six games across all competitions, and they now sit in third in the La Liga table, one point behind Barcelona and Girona, who have yet to lose a game.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid will next be in action on Wednesday, September 27 against Las Palmas at home.