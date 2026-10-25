Real Madrid player ratings vs Barcelona: Kylian Mbappé inspires dramatic Clásico victory

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Real Madrid secured a pivotal 2-1 victory over Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou, led by a clinical brace from Kylian Mbappé. The French forward's decisive double overshadowed a Raphinha equaliser in a tactically dense encounter.

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Real Madrid displayed tactical discipline and devastating transitional efficiency to overcome Barcelona in a high-stakes Clásico. Deploying a structured 4-3-3, José Mourinho’s side effectively surrendered possession to the hosts, who enjoyed 62% of the ball, but remained the more threatening side throughout the evening. The visitors generated 1.95 Expected Goals (xG) compared to Barcelona's 1.19, reflecting a superior quality of chances created through verticality and speed.

The match was defined by Mbappé’s clinical finishing. The forward opened the scoring in the 41st minute, providing a crucial lead before the interval. Although Raphinha restored parity for Barcelona in the 61st minute, Real Madrid's defensive resilience held firm under pressure. A late 87th-minute strike from Mbappé sealed the three points, marking a historic night where the Frenchman reached his 100th goal for the club in the most significant fixture in Spanish football.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Andriy Lunin - 7/10

Stepping in for the ill Thibaut Courtois, Lunin produced a solid display between the sticks. He recorded 5 saves from 6 shots on target faced, managing an xG conceded of 1.19. While he was beaten by Raphinha’s strike in the 55th minute, his positioning was generally excellent, notably denying Gerard Martín from a corner in the second half.

Federico Valverde - 6/10

Occupying the right-back role in a hybrid defensive system, Valverde focused heavily on containing the threat of Anthony Gordon. He completed 62 minutes of diligent work before being replaced, ensuring Madrid maintained their structural integrity against Barcelona's wide overloads.

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Dean Huijsen - 8/10

The young defender was a statistical powerhouse in the heart of the Madrid backline. Huijsen recorded a staggering 19 defensive interventions, including crucial blocks and clearances. Despite not winning a tackle, his reading of the game and aerial dominance were vital in restricting Barcelona to low-value opportunities.

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Ibrahima Konaté - 7/10

Konaté provided the physical presence required to duel with Barcelona's rotating front three. He was part of a defensive unit that won 50 duels throughout the match, providing a stable platform for Madrid to launch counter-attacks.

Marc Cucurella - 6/10

Tasked with monitoring Lamine Yamal, Cucurella had a difficult but disciplined evening. He struggled at times with Yamal’s trickery but stayed compact, contributing to a defensive effort that largely neutralised Barcelona’s most creative outlets from open play.

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Midfield

Aurélien Tchouaméni - 8/10

The tactical anchor for Madrid. Tchouaméni was incredibly efficient in possession, completing 44 of his 46 attempted passes (96% accuracy). His ability to screen the back four and recycle the ball under pressure allowed the attacking trio ahead of him to remain advanced.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva acted as the connective tissue between the deep midfield and the attacking line. He provided technical security in a game where Madrid had limited possession, helping to navigate through Barcelona’s high press before being substituted for Camavinga in the 80th minute.

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Arda Güler - 7/10

Playing on the right of the attacking three, Güler was Madrid's most persistent threat outside of Mbappé. He registered 5 total shots, including 3 on target, forcing several saves from Joan García. His creative vision was evident, though he lacked the final clinical touch on the night.

Jude Bellingham - 6/10

Operating in the number ten role, Bellingham’s impact was more about work rate than goalmouth action. He missed a significant opportunity in the 78th minute, firing low and left of the target, but his tactical positioning helped disrupt Rodri’s influence for Barcelona.

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Yan Diomande - 6/10

Deployed on the left wing, Diomande focused on maintaining the team's defensive shape. He had one notable effort blocked during a fast break in first-half stoppage time before being replaced late in the game by Carlos Espí.

Attack

Kylian Mbappé - 10/10

A flawless performance from the Frenchman. Mbappé was the difference-maker, scoring both goals for Real Madrid. His first in the 41st minute showed his predatory instincts, and his 87th-minute winner was a masterclass in transitional play. Reaching 100 goals for the club in this match cements his legendary status in Madrid lore.

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Substitutes & Manager

Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

Subbed on for Valverde in the 62nd minute to provide fresh legs on the right flank as Barcelona searched for a winner. He stayed disciplined and helped see out the result.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Introduced in the 80th minute for Bernardo Silva to add energy and ball-winning capabilities to the midfield during the final stages of the match. He made an immediate impact, brilliantly setting up Mbappe's second goal with exceptional skill.

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Trent Alexander-Arnold - N/A

Came on in the 94th minute; not enough time to impact the game.

Carlos Espí - N/A

A late tactical substitution in the 94th minute to waste time and shore up the result.





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José Mourinho - 9/10

Mourinho got his tactics spot on. By conceding possession and focusing on vertical transitions, he exploited Barcelona's high line. The decision to start Huijsen was vindicated by the defender's high intervention count, and the timing of his substitutions helped Madrid regain control after the equaliser.