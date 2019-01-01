PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor vs Felda United

The Super League match between Selangor and Felda United on Sunday produced the biggest surprise of matchday one.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor vs Felda match highlights

SELANGOR

Khairulazhan Khalid - 5/10

The custodian had a relatively poor game, conceding a goal that was a half-chance to their opponents who had only a few chances throughout the match

Azreen Zulkafali - 5/10

The right back was the weakest Selangor player of the night, constantly troubled by Felda's left winger Hadin Azman, and failing to do his defensive duties well. The former Felda man also picked up a needless yellow card early on.

Taylor Regan - 7/10

The centre back put in a commanding performance that stopped their opponents from attacking through the middle.

Michal Nguyen - 6/10

The centre back had an adequate game, combining well with Regan.

Prabakaran Kanadasan - 6/10

Not as mobile as the fans would have liked to see, but the left back, one of the two ex-Felda player in Selangor's starting line-up did his defensive duties well enough.

Halim Saari - 6/10

The midfielder failed to do enough to control the middle of the park for the hosts.

Endrick Dos Santos - 6/10

Was not able to play well, despite the fact that the midfielder had shown potential in the Red Giants' pre-season matches.

Faiz Nasir - 7/10

The best Selangor player on the pitch, the pint-sized attacking midfielder was up and down the pitch, winning balls and harrassing Felda's defence, although perhaps the final product wasn't quite there yet. Assisted their only goal in the match.

Amri Yahyah - 5/10

The veteran player, playing as left winger, was not able to contribute much to his side's attacks, and he was a bit too casual at times, calling into question head coach B. Satiananthan's decision to start with him in the first place.

Rufino Segovia - 6/10

Now that Selangor have players of higher calibre, the star striker was made to look somewhat average, as the attacking duties were shared out more equally among their attacking players.

Antonio German - 7/10

The Grenadian winger, just like Selangor's other attackers, was not able to combine effectively with his teammates, while at times he was a little selfish with the ball, but in the end he got on the score sheet.

Substitutions:

Nurridzuan Hassan - 5/10

The midfielder came on for dos Santos, but could not help his side regain their lead.

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

The Malaysia international came on with 20 minutes remaining, playing as a winger, but was not able to make much impact.

Sean Selvaraj - 6/10

The forward was brought on for the final 10 minutes and showed eagerness to change the game, but failed to help them break the deadlock.

FELDA UNITED

Norazlan Razali - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

The former Selangor goalkeeper perhaps should have done better to keep out the hosts' goal, but made amends in the second half to make at least two brilliant saves and help them hang on to their one point.

Norazlan Razali. Photo from Kedah FA

Haziq Puad - 6/10

The right back had a decent game, considering the danger posed by their opponents' attackers.

Thiago Aquino - 6/10

The centre back commanded his defence line well, limiting the goals that they conceded to just one.

Raffi Nagoorgani - 6/10

The centre back had a lot to do on Sunday, but did just enough to help his side.

Arif Fadzilah Abu Bakar - 6/10

The left back had a tough job keeping out the opponents from his flank, but in the end did well.

Zahril Azri Zabri - 5/10

The midfielder could not help his side stop Selangor from bossing the midfield.

Jasazrin Jamaludin - 5/10

Despite his experience, the midfielder did not make any outstanding contribution to his new team on Sunday.

Sadam Hashim - 5/10

Another man in Felda's midfield department who failed to play well, and was taken off at halftime by head coach Nidzam Jamil.

Hadin Azman - 8/10

The new Fighters' captain gave a good account of himself, leading by example. He constantly troubled the hosts' defence on the break, and turned a half-chance into a precious equaliser, against the run of play. Almost scored the winner later, but his header was denied by the post.

Jaycee John - 5/10

The striker was not able to threaten the Selangor danger area.

Chanturu Suppiah - 6/10

The winger should have done more to support his new team's attacking moves. Had a header blocked on the line in the second half.

Substitutions:

Jocinei Schad - 6/10

After the new import signing was introduced at the start of the second half, Felda were able to stop the hosts from dominating the midfield area.

Kei Ikeda, Anwar Ibrahim - NA

Late changes.

