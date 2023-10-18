San Marino veteran Roberto Di Maio slammed Rasmus Hojlund after the striker accused him of trying to destroying his career.

Di Maio hits back at Hojlund

Man Utd star complained about harsh tackles

Denmark beat San Marino 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United forward, who scored the opener in Denmark's 2-1 win over San Marino in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, was subject to a harsh challenge towards the end of the match by veteran defender Di Maio. Hojlund accused the player of deliberately trying to destroy his career while speaking to TV2 after the match.

Di Maio, 41, later hit back at the Danish international as he shared a scathing response on his Instagram story.

WHAT THEY SAID: The San Marino defender wrote: "Today I read that Mr 80 million is complaining because yesterday he received less than great treatment from the defenders of San Marino. Well dear, probably in football like today where physical contact has disappeared you can allow yourself to make fun of us little opponents with ugly and repeated gestures or to simulate at every opportunity hoping for the VAR for a penalty. I would have liked to see you 15 years ago when only real men played football! You were a disappointment Hojlund, good luck."

Article continues below

Di Maio/Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Atalanta striker seems to be in great shape this season as he has scored six goals for his new club thus far.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The 20-year-old will be next seen in action for Erik ten Hag's side when they face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.