Rashford slammed for dribbling 'with his eyes closed' as ex-Man Utd star declares: 'I don't like what I'm seeing'

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international is enjoying a remarkable run in front of goal for Manchester United and was on target again in the Red Devils' 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. He has scored nine goals since competitive action resumed after the World Cup break, bringing his total for the season to 17 across 28 games. However, Parker is not impressed by his dribbling skills or delivery from wide positions, and feels he should be offering a lot more than just goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former United star told wettbasis: "You have to respect that he is scoring goals but he also needs to contribute with other things and he is never doing that. He tries to dribble past three defenders with his eyes closed and crossing his fingers.

"I don’t like what I’m seeing from him in general but it’s also very tough to put him on the bench because the other attacking players would be even worse than him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has been firing on all cylinders for United after rediscovering his best form under manager Erik ten Hag. However, his latest strike against Arsenal was not enough as United went on to record their fifth loss of the season, and they are now 11 points behind the Gunners in the Premier League title race having played a game more.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The forward will hope to continue his scoring streak when United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, before taking on Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.