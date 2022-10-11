Rangers vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Rangers vs Liverpool on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool find themselves in second place in Group A ahead of their game against Rangers in the 2022-23 Champions League on Wednesday. The Reds have struggled in the Premier League so far this season and will treat the mid-week European fixture as a must-win game.

Jurgen Klopp's men are winless in their last three league outings but have managed to win two of their European fixtures thus far. They beat Rangers 2-0 at Anfield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah getting on the scoresheet.

Rangers are two points behind league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership but have lost all their group games so far in the Champions League. It will be an uphill task for the club to take points off the Reds despite the game being played in front of their own fans.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Rangers vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Rangers vs Liverpool Date: October 12, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 13) Venue: Ibrox Stadium

How to watch Rangers vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate are showing the game between Rangers and Liverpool in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Rangers squad and team news

James Sands has served his suspension and is available for selection against Liverpool.

Rangers continue to have a lengthy injury list featuring John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Filip Helander, Jon McLaughlin, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe.

Position Players Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, Wright Defenders Tavernier, Yilmaz, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, King, Devine Midfielders Lundstram, Jack, Davis, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, Wright, McCann, Arfield, Lowry, Tillman Forwards Colak, Kent, Morelos, Sakala Jr

Liverpool squad & team news

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has suffered an injury that is set to rule him out of action till December. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has an ankle injury, is also set to miss the clash.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Calvin Ramsay are all yet to recover from their long-term absences and will be unavailable for the fixture.