Rangers boss Gerrard praises Aribo pre-season form

The English tactician has lauded the contribution of the 24-year-old Nigeria international in their build-up games

manager Steven Gerrard has hailed the ‘stunning’ performances of Joe Aribo during their pre-season matches.

The midfielder found the back of the net in their victories over and Coventry City and delivered impressive displays against and Nice.

Ahead of Rangers 2020-21 Premiership opening game against at Pittodrie, the and legend has showered encomium on the Super Eagles midfielder.

More teams

“During pre-season, we have been very considerate. Joe Aribo has been stunning,” Gerrard said in a pre-match conference.

“Defensively we have looked solid and looked threatening going forward. Brandon Barker was looking great and a real threat during these matches also.”

Aribo has been a key member of the Gers since teaming up with the side last summer after turning down a contract extension with Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 45 appearances across all competitions during his debut season with the side.

The 2019-20 Premiership campaign was abruptly ended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus across the world with Rangers finishing as runner-up behind champions .

Aribo will hope to help the Ibrox Stadium outfit hit the ground running when they take on Aberdeen on Saturday.

The midfielder has four caps for the Super Eagles since he made his debut for the West Africans against in a friendly in September 2019.

Article continues below

Aribo will be expected to play a key for during their and World Cup qualifiers.