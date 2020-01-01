Ramos in no rush to discuss Real Madrid deal but calms any exit fears

The Blancos skipper is currently working on a deal through to 2021, but differences in opinion during extension talks are said to be proving an issue

Sergio Ramos is in no rush to discuss a new contract at , but has sought to calm any fears regarding an imminent departure from Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blancos captain is currently working on terms through to the summer of 2021, but as he approaches the final 12 months of that agreement, Real had been hoping to put an extension in place.

There has, however, been talk of a difference in opinion leading to a breakdown in discussions.

Madrid are reportedly looking to add another year to Ramos’ deal, as he is now 33 years of age, but the World Cup winner is said to be looking for a deal until 2023.

Whatever the issues are at present, Ramos insists they are nothing to worry about and has stated that he remains fully committed to the cause.

He told reporters when quizzed on his future and the ongoing contract talks: "The relationship with the club is magnificent in every way. So there is no rush on any side - mine or the club.

"I've never made extra demands, I understand the club's policy with players of a certain age. If the club wants me to stay, I'll stay, no need to worry.

"It seems they want to provoke a confrontation between the club and Ramos and it will not be like that."

Ramos is currently preparing for a outing for Real against .

The Blues are due in the Spanish capital on Wednesday for the first leg of a heavyweight last-16 encounter.

Pep Guardiola will be leading City into battle, with those in Madrid needing no introduction to the former boss.

Ramos has echoed the words of his manager Zinedine Zidane by pointing out that a European clash is not a case of Real versus Guardiola, with the Blancos merely focused on booking their place in the quarter-finals.

He added: "I have a lot of respect for Guardiola, a great coach, with so much experience. His numbers speak for themselves.

"Our big motivation is just we are playing in the Champions League, not the rival club or coach."