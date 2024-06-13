This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
North Queensland Cowboys NRLGetty Images
Watch Raiders vs Cowboys on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Raiders versus Cowboys NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Canberra Raiders will look to hit the ground running after enjoying a week off when they host the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL on Friday night.

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

Canberra, who sit fifth in the standings and are aiming a playoff position this season, won their most recent encounter against the Redcliffe Dolphins in a 25-25 deadlock, with Raiders fullback Jordan Rapana scoring the decisive point in extra time.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, occupy 12th place on the table and will be eager to get back to winning ways after their three-game winning streak was snapped last week as they were thrashed 42-12 by the New Zealand Warriors in Round 14.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Raiders and Cowboys in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Raiders vs Cowboys date and start time

DateFriday, June 14, 2024
Start time6:00pm AEST/ 5:30pm ACST/ 4:00pm AWST
VenueGIO Stadium
LocationCanberra, Australia
RefereeChris Sutton

How to watch Raiders vs Cowboys on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

What channel is Raiders vs Cowboys game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Raiders vs Cowboys team news

Canberra Raiders

Back-rower Hudson Young returns to the lineup after missing Round 13 on Blues Origin duty, so Ata Mariota falls to the bench and Simi Sasagi drops out.

Here's the Raiders' full team list for Round 15:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKJordan Rapana
WINGERSNick Cotric, Xavier Savage
CENTRESMatthew Timoko, Sebastian Kris
FIVE-EIGHTHEthan Strange
HALFBACKKaeo Weekes
PROPSJosh Papalii, Joseph Tapine
HOOKERDanny Levi
SECOND ROWHudson Young, Elliott Whitehead (Captain)
LOCKMorgan Smithies
INTERCHANGESTom Starling, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Emre Guler
RESERVESAlbert Hopoate, Zac Woolford, Tom Chester, Jaxon Purdue, Jamal Shibasaki

North Queensland Cowboys

Murray Taulagi (shoulder) and Reece Robson (neck) are back on field after missing the Warriors contest due to injuries picked up in Origin One, so Braidon Burns switches to 18th man and Harrison Edwards makes way out of the side. Prop Jordan McLean (calf) also comes back, so Griffin Neame moves to the bench.

Jeremiah Nanai has been handed a start after coming off the bench in Round 14, with Kulikefu Finefeuiaki dropping to the interchange. Jason Taumalolo has been designated the starter at lock.

Below is the Cowboys' full team list for Round 15:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKScott Drinkwater
WINGERSKyle Feldt, Murray Taulagi
CENTRESValentine Holmes, Viliami Vailea
FIVE-EIGHTHTom Dearden (Captain)
HALFBACKChad Townsend
PROPSJordan McLean, Reuben Cotter
HOOKERReece Robson
SECOND ROWHeilum Luki, Jeremiah Nanai
LOCKJason Taumalolo
INTERCHANGESSam McIntyre, Thomas Mikaele, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Griffin Neame
RESERVESBraidon Burns, Harrison Edwards, Peter Hola, Simi Sasagi, Hohepa Puru

Raiders vs Cowboys Recent Form

Canberra Raiders: WLWWL

RoundResult
R14Dolphins 25-26 Canberra
R12Canberra 16-44 Sydney
R11Canberra 24-20 Canterbury
R10Manly 24-26 Canberra
R9Canberra 0-40 Cronulla

North Queensland Cowboys: LWWWL

RoundResult
R14North Queensland 12-42 New Zealand
R12Sydney 22-28 North Queensland
R11North Queensland 42-28 Wests
R10South Sydney 16-18 North Queensland
R9Gold Coast 20-18 North Queensland

Head-to-Head Record

DateResult
4/03/23Cowboys 19-18 Raiders
14/04/22Raiders 12-18 Cowboys
19/03/22Cowboys 26-6 Raiders
24/04/21Cowboys 26-24 Raiders
1/08/20Cowboys 12-14 Raiders
Advertisement