Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Raiders versus Cowboys NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Canberra Raiders will look to hit the ground running after enjoying a week off when they host the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL on Friday night.

Canberra, who sit fifth in the standings and are aiming a playoff position this season, won their most recent encounter against the Redcliffe Dolphins in a 25-25 deadlock, with Raiders fullback Jordan Rapana scoring the decisive point in extra time.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, occupy 12th place on the table and will be eager to get back to winning ways after their three-game winning streak was snapped last week as they were thrashed 42-12 by the New Zealand Warriors in Round 14.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Raiders and Cowboys in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Raiders vs Cowboys date and start time

Date Friday, June 14, 2024 Start time 6:00pm AEST/ 5:30pm ACST/ 4:00pm AWST Venue GIO Stadium Location Canberra, Australia Referee Chris Sutton

How to watch Raiders vs Cowboys on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

What channel is Raiders vs Cowboys game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Raiders vs Cowboys team news

Canberra Raiders

Back-rower Hudson Young returns to the lineup after missing Round 13 on Blues Origin duty, so Ata Mariota falls to the bench and Simi Sasagi drops out.

Here's the Raiders' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Jordan Rapana WINGERS Nick Cotric, Xavier Savage CENTRES Matthew Timoko, Sebastian Kris FIVE-EIGHTH Ethan Strange HALFBACK Kaeo Weekes PROPS Josh Papalii, Joseph Tapine HOOKER Danny Levi SECOND ROW Hudson Young, Elliott Whitehead (Captain) LOCK Morgan Smithies INTERCHANGES Tom Starling, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Emre Guler RESERVES Albert Hopoate, Zac Woolford, Tom Chester, Jaxon Purdue, Jamal Shibasaki

North Queensland Cowboys

Murray Taulagi (shoulder) and Reece Robson (neck) are back on field after missing the Warriors contest due to injuries picked up in Origin One, so Braidon Burns switches to 18th man and Harrison Edwards makes way out of the side. Prop Jordan McLean (calf) also comes back, so Griffin Neame moves to the bench.

Jeremiah Nanai has been handed a start after coming off the bench in Round 14, with Kulikefu Finefeuiaki dropping to the interchange. Jason Taumalolo has been designated the starter at lock.

Below is the Cowboys' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Scott Drinkwater WINGERS Kyle Feldt, Murray Taulagi CENTRES Valentine Holmes, Viliami Vailea FIVE-EIGHTH Tom Dearden (Captain) HALFBACK Chad Townsend PROPS Jordan McLean, Reuben Cotter HOOKER Reece Robson SECOND ROW Heilum Luki, Jeremiah Nanai LOCK Jason Taumalolo INTERCHANGES Sam McIntyre, Thomas Mikaele, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Griffin Neame RESERVES Braidon Burns, Harrison Edwards, Peter Hola, Simi Sasagi, Hohepa Puru

Raiders vs Cowboys Recent Form

Canberra Raiders: WLWWL

Round Result R14 Dolphins 25-26 Canberra R12 Canberra 16-44 Sydney R11 Canberra 24-20 Canterbury R10 Manly 24-26 Canberra R9 Canberra 0-40 Cronulla

North Queensland Cowboys: LWWWL

Round Result R14 North Queensland 12-42 New Zealand R12 Sydney 22-28 North Queensland R11 North Queensland 42-28 Wests R10 South Sydney 16-18 North Queensland R9 Gold Coast 20-18 North Queensland

Head-to-Head Record