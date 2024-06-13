The Canberra Raiders will look to hit the ground running after enjoying a week off when they host the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL on Friday night.
Canberra, who sit fifth in the standings and are aiming a playoff position this season, won their most recent encounter against the Redcliffe Dolphins in a 25-25 deadlock, with Raiders fullback Jordan Rapana scoring the decisive point in extra time.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, occupy 12th place on the table and will be eager to get back to winning ways after their three-game winning streak was snapped last week as they were thrashed 42-12 by the New Zealand Warriors in Round 14.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Raiders and Cowboys in the NRL, plus plenty more.
Raiders vs Cowboys date and start time
|Date
|Friday, June 14, 2024
|Start time
|6:00pm AEST/ 5:30pm ACST/ 4:00pm AWST
|Venue
|GIO Stadium
|Location
|Canberra, Australia
|Referee
|Chris Sutton
How to watch Raiders vs Cowboys on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is Raiders vs Cowboys game on?
The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.
Raiders vs Cowboys team news
Canberra Raiders
Back-rower Hudson Young returns to the lineup after missing Round 13 on Blues Origin duty, so Ata Mariota falls to the bench and Simi Sasagi drops out.
Here's the Raiders' full team list for Round 15:
|Position
|Players
|FULLBACK
|Jordan Rapana
|WINGERS
|Nick Cotric, Xavier Savage
|CENTRES
|Matthew Timoko, Sebastian Kris
|FIVE-EIGHTH
|Ethan Strange
|HALFBACK
|Kaeo Weekes
|PROPS
|Josh Papalii, Joseph Tapine
|HOOKER
|Danny Levi
|SECOND ROW
|Hudson Young, Elliott Whitehead (Captain)
|LOCK
|Morgan Smithies
|INTERCHANGES
|Tom Starling, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Emre Guler
|RESERVES
|Albert Hopoate, Zac Woolford, Tom Chester, Jaxon Purdue, Jamal Shibasaki
North Queensland Cowboys
Murray Taulagi (shoulder) and Reece Robson (neck) are back on field after missing the Warriors contest due to injuries picked up in Origin One, so Braidon Burns switches to 18th man and Harrison Edwards makes way out of the side. Prop Jordan McLean (calf) also comes back, so Griffin Neame moves to the bench.
Jeremiah Nanai has been handed a start after coming off the bench in Round 14, with Kulikefu Finefeuiaki dropping to the interchange. Jason Taumalolo has been designated the starter at lock.
Below is the Cowboys' full team list for Round 15:
|Position
|Players
|FULLBACK
|Scott Drinkwater
|WINGERS
|Kyle Feldt, Murray Taulagi
|CENTRES
|Valentine Holmes, Viliami Vailea
|FIVE-EIGHTH
|Tom Dearden (Captain)
|HALFBACK
|Chad Townsend
|PROPS
|Jordan McLean, Reuben Cotter
|HOOKER
|Reece Robson
|SECOND ROW
|Heilum Luki, Jeremiah Nanai
|LOCK
|Jason Taumalolo
|INTERCHANGES
|Sam McIntyre, Thomas Mikaele, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Griffin Neame
|RESERVES
|Braidon Burns, Harrison Edwards, Peter Hola, Simi Sasagi, Hohepa Puru
Raiders vs Cowboys Recent Form
Canberra Raiders: WLWWL
|Round
|Result
|R14
|Dolphins 25-26 Canberra
|R12
|Canberra 16-44 Sydney
|R11
|Canberra 24-20 Canterbury
|R10
|Manly 24-26 Canberra
|R9
|Canberra 0-40 Cronulla
North Queensland Cowboys: LWWWL
|Round
|Result
|R14
|North Queensland 12-42 New Zealand
|R12
|Sydney 22-28 North Queensland
|R11
|North Queensland 42-28 Wests
|R10
|South Sydney 16-18 North Queensland
|R9
|Gold Coast 20-18 North Queensland
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Result
|4/03/23
|Cowboys 19-18 Raiders
|14/04/22
|Raiders 12-18 Cowboys
|19/03/22
|Cowboys 26-6 Raiders
|24/04/21
|Cowboys 26-24 Raiders
|1/08/20
|Cowboys 12-14 Raiders