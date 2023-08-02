'Cheat code!' - Rachel Daly praises 'unbelievable' England team-mate Lauren James after her stunning two-goal display against China in final World Cup group game

Rachel Daly hailed "unbelievable" England team-mate Lauren James as a "cheat code" after her stunning two-goal display against China at the World Cup.

England beat China 6-1

James stole the show

Scored two goals and provided three assists

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea star stole the show in England's massive 6-1 win against China with two goals and three assists. James could have even bagged a World Cup hat-trick but for an offside decision given by VAR. Her brilliant goalscoring exploits led team-mate Daly to lavish praise on her as she backed the 21-year-old, who is the sister of Chelsea men's star Reece James, to be one of the brightest prospects for England in the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I will just say one thing, last night we were walking round the pitch, and we have come out of here and there’s the Player of the Match sign as you walk out. I said: ‘Have a look at that kid, because that will be you tomorrow night’. That’s how much we back her! She is unbelievable," Daly said.

"I have got no more words to say about her. She is growing and growing, and the most important thing is we keep around her. She is a young player at the end of the day and she’s learning every day. She can pick up little bits from the older players, but she is LJ - and she’s brilliant."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James' first goal was a technical marvel as she wrapped her laces around the ball for a stunning first-time shot, after she was left unmarked following a pass from Katie Zelem. However, Daly was not surprised to see her score such an amazing goal as she frequently produces the same kind of magic in training sessions.

"She has got great technical ability, but those [goals] come out in training all the time," Daly added. "It’s nothing new for us. Like I said the other day, it’s just nice for the rest of the world to see how good she is. Cheat code as everyone is calling her. That’s what she is."

WHAT NEXT? James will be hoping to keep up her rich vein of form as England are about to start their journey in the knockouts with a clash against Nigeria on August 7 in the round of 16.