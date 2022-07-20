Rabiot not joining Juventus on pre-season tour of United States for 'personal reasons'

The Frenchman will continue working on his fitness ahead of the 2022-23 campaign in Italy

Adrien Rabiot has confirmed that he won't be joining Juventus on their pre-season tour of the United States due to "personal reasons".

The midfielder will remain in Italy to work on his fitness instead of participating in the club's upcoming trio of friendly matches.

Rabiot was a key part of Massimiliano Allegri's squad last season as he appeared in 45 games across all competitions, but won't be joining his team-mates for fixtures against Deportivo Guadalajara, Barcelona and Real Madrid over the next 11 days.

Why has Rabiot pulled out of Juventus' US tour?

The Frenchman took to social media to confirm his absence, which is not performance or injury-related.

"In agreement with the club and for personal reasons, I will stay in Italy to finish my physical training," Rabiot wrote on Instagram.

Instagram

Who else will Juve play in pre-season?

Juve are due to return to Italy after facing Real in Los Angeles on July 31, with their final pre-season match against Atletico Madrid scheduled to take place eight days later.

Allegri's side will then look ahead to a Serie A opener against Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium on August 15.