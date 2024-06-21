How to watch today's Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Rabbitohs versus Sea Eagles NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs (4-9) will look to continue their resurgence under interim coach Ben Hornby when they take on the Manly Sea Eagles (7-1-6) in a pivotal clash on Saturday night.

Since Hornby's took charge as an interim head coach, the Rabbitohs' form has improved significantly, propelling them from the bottom of the ladder to 14th position.

That is a byproduct of three straight wins against the Parramatta Eels, Gold Coast Titans, and, most recently, the Brisbane Broncos.

Manly, meanwhile, sits just inside the top eight by a single point, having played one more game than the most of the teams above them on the ladder.

The visitors got back to winning ways last week in hard-fought clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons by 16 points, increasing their points difference over the clubs surrounding them on the ladder.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles date and start time

Date Saturday, June 22, 2024 Start time 7 :35pm AEST/ 7:05pm ACST/ 5:35pm AWST Venue Accor Stadium Location New South Wales, Australia Referee Chris Butler

How to watch Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles team news

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Rabbitohs' star Latrell Mitchell, who has come alive since his return from suspension, is on Origin duty. However, he's just one of a bunch of changes for both sides ahead of Saturday's clash.

Cameron Murray is another pivotal player missing for the Rabbitohs, his industrious 49 minutes last weekend enough to convince New South Wales' selection committee.

Murray is replaced by a debutant Liam Le Blanc, who has quite the background story with a heart surgery ahead of his first NRL game.

Jye Gray returns from injury to replace Latrell Mitchell at fullback, and he performed admirably when he replaced the Rabbitohs' number one last time out.

The other big team news for South Sydney may not affect this weekend but will do next year, as it was announced on Wednesday that their stalwart hooker Damien Cook is leaving the club for St George-Illawarra Dragons.

Below is the Rabbitohs' full team list for Round 16:

Position Player(s) FULLBACK Jye Gray WINGER Alex Johnston, Jacob Gagai CENTRE Taane Milne, Richard Kennar FIVE-EIGHTH Jack Wighton PROP Davvy Moale, Sean Keppie HOOKER Damien Cook 2ND ROW Michael Chee Kam, Jai Arrow LOCK Keaon Koloamatangi INTERCHANGE Peter Mamouzelos, Tallis Duncan, Thomas Burgess, Liam Le Blanc RESERVES Dion Teaupa, Chase Chapman, Brad Parker, Jamie Humphreys, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega

Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles are also without major players, with Daly Cherry-Evans being the most notable absentee due to Origin duty. He has been replaced by Karl Lawton, who has just moved to the interchange bench following the midseason acquisition of hooker Jake Simpkin from the Wests Tigers.

Cherry-Evans isn't the only significant player out, as Blues skipper Jake Trbojevic has also been sidelined and replaced by Nathan Brown.

Manly are also dealing with injuries, with goalkicking centre Reuben Garrick out this weekend owing to concussion protocols and prop Taniela Paseka out with a fractured thumb.

Paseka is replaced in the starting side by Ethan Bullemor, and another mid-season signing Aaron Schoupp fills in for Garrick.

Below is the Sea Eagles' full team list for Round 16:

Position Player(s) FULLBACK Lehi Hopoate WINGER Jason Saab, Tommy Talau CENTRE Tolutau Koula, Aaron Schoupp HALFBACK Luke Brooks, Cody Walker PROP Ethan Bullemor, Toafofoa Sipley HOOKER Jake Simpkin 2ND ROW Corey Waddell, Ben Trbojevic LOCK Nathan Brown INTERCHANGE Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Ben Condon, Caleb Navale, Aitasi James RESERVES Clayton Faulalo, Jaxson Paulo, Adam Christensen, Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, Gehamat Shibasaki

Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles Recent Form

South Sydney Rabbitohs: LLWWW

Round Result R15 Rabbitohs 22-12 Broncos R14 Titans 12-46 Rabbitohs R12 Rabbitohs 42-26 Eels R11 Rabbitohs 22-28 Cowboys R10 Dragons 28-14 Rabbitohs

Manly Sea Eagles: LLWLW

Round Result R15 Sea Eagles 30-14 Dragons R14 Panthers 32-22 Sea Eagles R12 Sea Eagles 26-20 Storm R11 Sea Eagles 12-13 Broncos R10 Dolphins 30-24 Sea Eagles

