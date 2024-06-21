This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
South Sydney Rabbitohs NRLGetty Images
Watch Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Rabbitohs versus Sea Eagles NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs (4-9) will look to continue their resurgence under interim coach Ben Hornby when they take on the Manly Sea Eagles (7-1-6) in a pivotal clash on Saturday night.

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

Since Hornby's took charge as an interim head coach, the Rabbitohs' form has improved significantly, propelling them from the bottom of the ladder to 14th position.

That is a byproduct of three straight wins against the Parramatta Eels, Gold Coast Titans, and, most recently, the Brisbane Broncos.

Manly, meanwhile, sits just inside the top eight by a single point, having played one more game than the most of the teams above them on the ladder.

The visitors got back to winning ways last week in hard-fought clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons by 16 points, increasing their points difference over the clubs surrounding them on the ladder.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles date and start time

DateSaturday, June 22, 2024
Start time7:35pm AEST/ 7:05pm ACST/ 5:35pm AWST
VenueAccor Stadium
LocationNew South Wales, Australia
RefereeChris Butler

How to watch Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

What channel is Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles team news

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Rabbitohs' star Latrell Mitchell, who has come alive since his return from suspension, is on Origin duty. However, he's just one of a bunch of changes for both sides ahead of Saturday's clash.

Cameron Murray is another pivotal player missing for the Rabbitohs, his industrious 49 minutes last weekend enough to convince New South Wales' selection committee.

Murray is replaced by a debutant Liam Le Blanc, who has quite the background story with a heart surgery ahead of his first NRL game.

Jye Gray returns from injury to replace Latrell Mitchell at fullback, and he performed admirably when he replaced the Rabbitohs' number one last time out.

The other big team news for South Sydney may not affect this weekend but will do next year, as it was announced on Wednesday that their stalwart hooker Damien Cook is leaving the club for St George-Illawarra Dragons.

Below is the Rabbitohs' full team list for Round 16:

PositionPlayer(s)
FULLBACKJye Gray
WINGERAlex Johnston, Jacob Gagai
CENTRETaane Milne, Richard Kennar
FIVE-EIGHTHJack Wighton
PROPDavvy Moale, Sean Keppie
HOOKERDamien Cook
2ND ROWMichael Chee Kam, Jai Arrow
LOCKKeaon Koloamatangi
INTERCHANGEPeter Mamouzelos, Tallis Duncan, Thomas Burgess, Liam Le Blanc
RESERVESDion Teaupa, Chase Chapman, Brad Parker, Jamie Humphreys, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega

Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles are also without major players, with Daly Cherry-Evans being the most notable absentee due to Origin duty. He has been replaced by Karl Lawton, who has just moved to the interchange bench following the midseason acquisition of hooker Jake Simpkin from the Wests Tigers.

Cherry-Evans isn't the only significant player out, as Blues skipper Jake Trbojevic has also been sidelined and replaced by Nathan Brown.

Manly are also dealing with injuries, with goalkicking centre Reuben Garrick out this weekend owing to concussion protocols and prop Taniela Paseka out with a fractured thumb.

Paseka is replaced in the starting side by Ethan Bullemor, and another mid-season signing Aaron Schoupp fills in for Garrick.

Below is the Sea Eagles' full team list for Round 16:

PositionPlayer(s)
FULLBACKLehi Hopoate
WINGERJason Saab, Tommy Talau
CENTRETolutau Koula, Aaron Schoupp
HALFBACKLuke Brooks, Cody Walker
PROPEthan Bullemor, Toafofoa Sipley
HOOKERJake Simpkin
2ND ROWCorey Waddell, Ben Trbojevic
LOCKNathan Brown
INTERCHANGEGordon Chan Kum Tong, Ben Condon, Caleb Navale, Aitasi James
RESERVESClayton Faulalo, Jaxson Paulo, Adam Christensen, Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, Gehamat Shibasaki

Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles Recent Form

South Sydney Rabbitohs: LLWWW

RoundResult
R15Rabbitohs 22-12 Broncos
R14Titans 12-46 Rabbitohs
R12Rabbitohs 42-26 Eels
R11Rabbitohs 22-28 Cowboys
R10Dragons 28-14 Rabbitohs

Manly Sea Eagles: LLWLW

RoundResult
R15Sea Eagles 30-14 Dragons
R14Panthers 32-22 Sea Eagles
R12Sea Eagles 26-20 Storm
R11Sea Eagles 12-13 Broncos
R10Dolphins 30-24 Sea Eagles

Head-to-Head Record

DateResult
02/03/24Sea Eagles 36-24 Rabbitohs
25/03/23Rabbitohs 13-12 Sea Eagles
29/04/22Rabbitohs 40-22 Sea Eagles
24/09/21Rabbitohs 36-16 Sea Eagles
20/03/21Sea Eagles 12-26 Rabbitohs
Advertisement