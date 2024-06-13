How to watch today's Rabbitohs vs Broncos NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Rabbitohs versus Broncos NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs (3-9) will look to make it three wins in a row when they play host to the Brisbane Broncos (7-6) at Accor Stadium on Friday night.

After winning just one of their opening 10 games of the 2024 NRL season, the Rabbitohs have sailed to two emphatic wins. The first coming against the Parramatta Eels (16 points) and more recently the Gold Coast Titans (34 points).

Meanwhile, Kevin Walter's side have suffered back-to-back games for the first time this season after falling 10 points short against the current runners-up Cronulla Sharks last time out.

These disappointing performances have kept them at the bottom of the top eight. Sixth and thirteenth place are separated by only two points, thus the Broncos must return to winning ways.

Rabbitohs vs Broncos date and start time

Date Friday, June 14, 2024 Start time 8:00pm AEST/ 7:30pm ACST/ 6:00pm AWST Venue Accor Stadium Location Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia Referee Adam Gee

How to watch Rabbitohs vs Broncos on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Rabbitohs vs Broncos game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Rabbitohs vs Broncos team news

South Sydney Rabbitohs

In a huge boost for the Bunnies, skipper Cameron Murray is set to return from the hip injury that has kept him out since Round 9. Murray has been named on the interchange bench and Siliva Havili makes way in the only change to the 17 that defeated the Titans.

Here's the South Sydney Rabbitohs' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Latrell Mitchell WINGERS Alex Johnston, Jacob Gagai CENTRES Taane Milne, Richard Kennar FIVE-EIGHTH Jack Wighton HALFBACK Cody Walker (Captain) PROPS Davvy Moale, Sean Keppie HOOKER Damien Cook SECOND ROW Michael Chee Kam, Brendan Piakura LOCK Patrick Carrigan (Captain) INTERCHANGES Peter Mamouzelos, Tallis Duncan, Cameron Murray, Thomas Burgess RESERVES Dion Teaupa, Liam Le Blanc, Israel Leota, Martin Taupau

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos have made just one change for this contest, with Xavier Willison coming back onto the bench and Fletcher Baker dropping to the reserves. Centre Kotoni Staggs is good to go despite picking up a knock to the knee in the clash with the Sharks.

Below is the Broncos' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Tristan Sailor WINGERS Corey Oates, Selwyn Cobbo CENTRES Kotoni Staggs, Deine Mariner FIVE-EIGHTH Ezra Mam HALFBACK Jock Madden PROPS Corey Jensen, Payne Haas HOOKER Billy Walters SECOND ROW Jai Arrow, Jordan Riki LOCK Keaon Koloamatangi INTERCHANGES Tyson Smoothy, Xavier Willison, Kobe Hetherington, Jack Gosiewski RESERVES Josiah Karapani, Fletcher Baker, Adam Christensen, Chase Chapman, Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, Blake Mozer

Rabbitohs vs Broncos Recent Form

South Sydney Rabbitohs: LLLWW

Round Result R14 Titans 12-46 Rabbitohs R12 Rabbitohs 42-26 Eels R11 Rabbitohs 22-28 Cowboys R10 Dragons 28-14 Rabbitohs R9 Rabbitohs 12-42 Panthers

Brisbane Broncos: LWWLL

Round Result R14 Broncos 12-22 Sharks R12 Broncos 34-36 Titans R11 Sea Eagles 12-13 Broncos R10 Eels 14-30 Broncos R9 Broncos 18-40 Roosters

Head-to-Head Record