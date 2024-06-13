This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch Rabbitohs vs Broncos on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Rabbitohs vs Broncos NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Rabbitohs versus Broncos NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs (3-9) will look to make it three wins in a row when they play host to the Brisbane Broncos (7-6) at Accor Stadium on Friday night.

After winning just one of their opening 10 games of the 2024 NRL season, the Rabbitohs have sailed to two emphatic wins. The first coming against the Parramatta Eels (16 points) and more recently the Gold Coast Titans (34 points).

Meanwhile, Kevin Walter's side have suffered back-to-back games for the first time this season after falling 10 points short against the current runners-up Cronulla Sharks last time out.

These disappointing performances have kept them at the bottom of the top eight. Sixth and thirteenth place are separated by only two points, thus the Broncos must return to winning ways.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rabbitohs and Broncos in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Rabbitohs vs Broncos date and start time

DateFriday, June 14, 2024
Start time8:00pm AEST/ 7:30pm ACST/ 6:00pm AWST
VenueAccor Stadium
LocationSydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia
RefereeAdam Gee

How to watch Rabbitohs vs Broncos on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Rabbitohs vs Broncos game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Rabbitohs vs Broncos team news

South Sydney Rabbitohs

In a huge boost for the Bunnies, skipper Cameron Murray is set to return from the hip injury that has kept him out since Round 9. Murray has been named on the interchange bench and Siliva Havili makes way in the only change to the 17 that defeated the Titans.

Here's the South Sydney Rabbitohs' full team list for Round 15:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKLatrell Mitchell
WINGERSAlex Johnston, Jacob Gagai
CENTRESTaane Milne, Richard Kennar
FIVE-EIGHTHJack Wighton
HALFBACKCody Walker (Captain)
PROPSDavvy Moale, Sean Keppie
HOOKERDamien Cook
SECOND ROWMichael Chee Kam, Brendan Piakura
LOCKPatrick Carrigan (Captain)
INTERCHANGESPeter Mamouzelos, Tallis Duncan, Cameron Murray, Thomas Burgess
RESERVESDion Teaupa, Liam Le Blanc, Israel Leota, Martin Taupau

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos have made just one change for this contest, with Xavier Willison coming back onto the bench and Fletcher Baker dropping to the reserves. Centre Kotoni Staggs is good to go despite picking up a knock to the knee in the clash with the Sharks.

Below is the Broncos' full team list for Round 15:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKTristan Sailor
WINGERSCorey Oates, Selwyn Cobbo
CENTRESKotoni Staggs, Deine Mariner
FIVE-EIGHTHEzra Mam
HALFBACKJock Madden
PROPSCorey Jensen, Payne Haas
HOOKERBilly Walters
SECOND ROWJai Arrow, Jordan Riki
LOCKKeaon Koloamatangi
INTERCHANGESTyson Smoothy, Xavier Willison, Kobe Hetherington, Jack Gosiewski
RESERVESJosiah Karapani, Fletcher Baker, Adam Christensen, Chase Chapman, Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, Blake Mozer

Rabbitohs vs Broncos Recent Form

South Sydney Rabbitohs: LLLWW

RoundResult
R14Titans 12-46 Rabbitohs
R12Rabbitohs 42-26 Eels
R11Rabbitohs 22-28 Cowboys
R10Dragons 28-14 Rabbitohs
R9Rabbitohs 12-42 Panthers

Brisbane Broncos: LWWLL

RoundResult
R14Broncos 12-22 Sharks
R12Broncos 34-36 Titans
R11Sea Eagles 12-13 Broncos
R10Eels 14-30 Broncos
R9Broncos 18-40 Roosters

Head-to-Head Record

DateResult
14/03/24Broncos 28-18 Rabbitohs
21/07/23Rabbitohs 20-36 Broncos
28/04/23Broncos 6-32 Rabbitohs
05/05/22Rabbitohs 12-32 Broncos
11/03/22Broncos 11-4 Rabbitohs
