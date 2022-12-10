Quiz! Can you name the France and England line-ups from Euro 2012?

Karim Benzema Joleon Lescott England France Euro 2012Getty Images
Next up on The GOAL Post's run of daily quizzes: A look at France and England's starting line-ups from Euro 2012.

England take on France in a blockbuster quarter-final matchup on Saturday knowing a place in the World Cup semi-finals is up for grabs.

The Three Lions will be looking for their third-successive major tournament semi-final under Gareth Southgate, while Didier Deschamps' side will go out in defence of their world crown.

The two sides have never met in the knockout stages of a major tournament before, but did face each other in the group stages of Euro 2012.

To get you warmed up, can you name the starting line-ups of both France and England in that game?

