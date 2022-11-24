News Matches
Quiz! Can you name Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team-mates at his first World Cup?

GOAL
9:28 am AEDT 24/11/22
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2022
Next up on The GOAL Post's run of daily quizzes: A look back at the early days of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal are nearing the end of the Cristiano Ronaldo era - and it's a messy finish given his ongoing club drama.

Sixteen years ago, the vibes were quite different. They were named FIFA's most entertaining team of the tournament. Ronaldo, in his World Cup debut, was the prodigy, not the veteran.

Can you name everyone who played with CR7 against Angola on June 11, 2006? There are some legends in there!

