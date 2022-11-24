Polls & Quizzes
Quiz! Can you name Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team-mates at his first World Cup?
9:28 am AEDT 24/11/22
Portugal are nearing the end of the Cristiano Ronaldo era - and it's a messy finish given his ongoing club drama.
Sixteen years ago, the vibes were quite different. They were named FIFA's most entertaining team of the tournament. Ronaldo, in his World Cup debut, was the prodigy, not the veteran.
Can you name everyone who played with CR7 against Angola on June 11, 2006? There are some legends in there!