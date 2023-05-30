Quincy Promes to be prosecuted for smuggling 1370kg of cocaine as cousin-stabbing case reaches conclusion

Former Ajax and Netherlands forward Quincy Promes is to be prosecuted for smuggling cocaine.

The Public Prosecution Service has confirmed Promes is accused of bringing in 1370kg of the drug in two batches which were intercepted in Antwerp in 2020.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take in place in the Netherlands on Monday, June 5, according to NOS.

Promes, who currently plays in Russia with Spartak Moscow, is also facing a charge of aggravated assault after fresh evidence emerged in regards to a stabbing incident.

The 31-year-old allegedly stabbed his cousin in the knee at a family event. Promes has previously denied the allegations but has been heard confessing to the stabbing in a police wire-tap. The last part of this case will be heard next Monday.

Dutch prosecutors have previously called for Promes to be jailed for the incident, as reported by France 24.

"The public prosecution service has demanded two years against a man who is suspected of stabbing his cousin in the knee," prosecutors said in a statement.

Promes is at his second spell with Spartak Moscow and has also played for FC Twente, Sevilla and Ajax during his career, as well as amassing 50 international caps for the Netherlands national team.