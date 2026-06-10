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Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Qatar World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

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Here’s how you can secure seats to see the Maroons in World Cup action

After hosting arguably the most compact and spectacular World Cup in history in 2022, Qatar is ready to take its talents across the Atlantic.

The Maroon have become a force to be reckoned with in Asian football, and many supporters will be keen to see how the reigning Asian champions perform on the vast stage of North America.

Can the Qatari stars sparkle in the bright lights of San Francisco and Vancouver? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

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What is Qatar's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

DateFixtureVenueTickets
June 13, 2026Qatar vs SwitzerlandLevi's Stadium (San Francisco)Tickets
June 18, 2026Canada vs QatarBC Place (Vancouver)Tickets
June 24, 2026Bosnia and Herzegovina vs QatarLumen Field (Seattle)Tickets

When to buy Qatar World Cup 2026 tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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Qatar World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are categorized to accommodate every type of fan. Category 1 offers the premier experience with prime lower-tier seating, while Category 2 provides a balanced view from mid-tier or lower-corner seats. Category 3 serves as a more budget-friendly option with upper-tier seating, and Category 4 remains the most affordable entry point, although these seats are often located in the highest sections of the stadium.

Estimated prices for Qatar's group stage fixtures are as follows:

  • Category 1: Prime lower-tier seating ($450 - $620)
  • Category 2: Mid-tier/Lower-corner seating ($280 - $400)
  • Category 3: Upper-tier seating ($150 - $250)
  • Category 4: Most affordable / Restricted view ($60 - $120)

What to expect from Qatar in the World Cup 2026?

Qatar arrives in North America not just as participants, but as champions of Asia. The team has evolved significantly since 2022, playing a more expansive and confident style of football that has won them admirers across the globe.

Led by the talismanic Akram Afif, who has proven he can decide games on his own, and the clinical finishing of Almoez Ali, the Maroon are a threat to any defense. Under their current tactical setup, expect a team that is comfortable on the ball and deadly on the counter-attack. After the heartbreak of the group stage exit on home soil, this squad is fueled by a point to prove: that Qatari football is ready for the knockout rounds of a World Cup.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Check out the sixteen host cities and the stadiums where the action will unfold:

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver)48,821
 BMO Field (Toronto)72,766
MexicoEstadio Azteca (Mexico City)87,523
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)44,330
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)50,113
United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)67,382
 Gillette Stadium (Boston)63,815
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas)70,122
 NRG Stadium (Houston)68,311
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)67,513
 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)69,650
 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)64,091
 MetLife Stadium (New York/NJ)78,576
 Lincoln Financial Field (Philly)65,827
 Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)69,391
 Lumen Field (Seattle)65,123

Frequently asked questions

The most reliable way to secure a seat right now is through Qatar Airways Holidays, which offers all-inclusive travel packages featuring flights, accommodation, and official match tickets. Alternatively, you can purchase FIFA Hospitality packages (like "Follow My Team") via the official FIFA portal. For standard tickets, your next big opportunity is the Last-Minute Sales Phase starting in early April 2026, where tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Yes, as a Participating Member Association (PMA), Qatar receives a dedicated allocation of tickets for its fans. The Qatar Football Association (QFA) has also opened a registration process for Qatari nationals to join the official supporters' programme. To access these specific seats on the FIFA portal, ensure you select Qatar as your supported team during the registration or login process.

Yes, FIFA requires every attendee to have a valid match ticket, regardless of age. The only narrow exception is for a "baby in arms," defined as a child two years old or younger (and no taller than 34 inches/86 cm) who can sit on a parent's lap. If your child exceeds these limits, they must have their own seat and a full-priced ticket, as FIFA typically does not offer discounted children's rates for the World Cup.

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