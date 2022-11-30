News Matches
Qatar

Qatar set unfortunate World Cup record following another defeat to Netherlands

Patrick Allen
4:22 am AEDT 30/11/22
Qatar
Qatar have exited the World Cup following three straight defeats, becoming the first host nation to ever leave their own competition pointless.
  • Defeated in all three group games
  • Conceded more goals than any other host nation
  • First host country since South Africa (2010) to not make it out of groups

WHAT HAPPENED? Qatar have become the first host nation to not record a point at a World Cup finals. Defeats against Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands on the final day leaves Qatar bottom of Group A having conceded seven goals - the outright most ever by a host nation in the same group round in the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it was widely expected that Qatar would finish bottom of the group, not many people would have said they would have done so without getting a point on the board. Ranked 50th in the world, a place above Saudi Arabia who have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages due to the win over Argentina, it seems the World Cup was a level above the players.

WHAT NEXT FOR QATAR? The Qatar team will likely have inspired those around the region to become footballers, hoping one day to represent their country at a World Cup.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Australia) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Australia) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Australia)