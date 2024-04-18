How to watch today’s Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL match between the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, as well as play start time and team news.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians strive for two points in an intriguing IPL fixture with both sides vying to shake off their respective defeats.

Punjab Kings spectacular start to their campaign has reached a massive roadblock with the home side losing two games on the bounce in the league. The side were handed two narrow defeats against SRH and RR as they look to challenge for their maiden IPL title against the record champions.

Mumbai Indians enter the contest on the back of a heartbreaking defeat against arch-rivals CSK at the Wankhede. The defeat meant Hardik Pandya's men had lost their fourth game of the season and are in dire need for the results to turn in their favour. Mi have the capacity of getting their campaign back on a track and victory on the road could rekindle their winning momentum.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know ahead of today's Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL game.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Date & Play Start Time

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians lock horns at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on April 18, 2024. The start of play for the IPL encounter is scheduled for 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT in the US.

Date April 18, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Location Tira, Punjab

How to watch PBKS vs MI online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in Australia can watch the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians online through Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports is the perfect platform for viewers to watch on-demand matches from FOX Sports, ESPN, Racing.com, and multiple other broadcasters. The Australian OTT service is owned by Hubbl with monthly plans ranging from $25-$35.

PBKS vs MI Team News

Punjab Kings Team News

Punjab Kings' were handed a massive blow before the start of play of their previous match with captain Shikhar Dhawan picking up a shoulder injury during training ruling the veteran out for a week.

Three Lions' allrounder Sam Curran will spearhead PBKS against MI as he'll be aiming to get support from his fellow bowlers.

PBKS failed to defend the target after bringing themselves back in the game against RR, but some ordinary bowling from Arshdeep Singh saw Shimron Hetmyer smack him all around the park and snatch all two points.

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada added two more wickets to his kitty against RR taking his total to nine as he continues his hunt for his maiden purple cap.

The experienced pacer has gotten Rohit Sharma's number on multiple occasions in the IPL and in international cricket as he could torment MI's top order once again.

Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh have been the silver lining in an underwhelming PBKS' batting lineup with the former chipping in with another quickfire innings at the death against RR.

Mumbai Indians Team News

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, failed to chase down a total of 207 despite a century from former captain Rohit Sharma.

The Indian captain thundered an electrifying knock of 105 from just 63 balls, crossing the triple digit mark for just the second time in his IPL journey.

Despite the MI openers providing a scintillating start to their chase, the middle order has has a hot and cold campaign with the likes of Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav yet to show consistency while batting.

Hardik Pandya has garnered massive attention with the MI captain not living up to the mark with the bat and the ball.

Despite guiding GT to the illustrious title just two seasons ago, Pandya has made some shambolic decisions as a captain especially while making bowling changes which have been the reason for MI's downfall.

Except for Jasprit Bumrah- who held the purple cap before PBKS' clash with RR-none of the bowlers have shown glimpses of promise with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Akash Madhwal going for a plenty.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL matches: