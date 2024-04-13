How to watch today’s Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel & game info

How to watch the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, as well as play start time and team news.

A stumbling Punjab Kings welcome IPL leaders Rajasthan Royals to Mohali, with both sides vying to recover from their respective league defeats.

Punjab Kings participated in another thriller, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by just two runs. Shikhar Dhawan's men have had a roller coaster of a campaign, and the fans up north would be hoping to garner some consistency with just two wins from five games.

Rajasthan Royals suffered a heartbreaking defeat in their previous outing, with some late batting heroics from Rashid Khan breaking down the Rajasthani fortress. Despite the setback, RR will aim to return to winning ways as the outfit is seeded at the summit of the IPL ladder with four wins from five games.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know ahead of today's Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Date & Play Start Time

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals square off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, Punjab. The two sides will meet on Saturday, April 13, 2024 (Sunday 14th, April Australian time), with the two outfits slated to start the game at 01:00 am AEDT.

Date 13 April 2024 (14 April Australian time) Play Start Time 01:00 am AEDT Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Location Mullanpur, Mohali, Punjab

How to watch PBKS vs RR online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in Australia can watch the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals online through Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports is the perfect platform for viewers to watch on-demand matches from FOX Sports, ESPN, Racing.com, and multiple other broadcasters. The Australian OTT service is owned by Hubbl with monthly plans ranging from $25-$35.

PBKS vs RR Team News

Punjab Kings Team News

Undoubtedly, India's homegrown pairing of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma has been the silver lining for PBKS this term. The duo salvaged a thundering victory against GT from the jaws of defeat and almost replicated these heroics against Hyderabad.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh marched into the purple cap race after picking up four wickets, taking his tally to eight. The Indian international will spearhead the pace battery alongside Kagiso Rabada, who has garnered seven wickets.

Punjab are touted to make some changes to their top order, with Prabhsimran Singh and Johnny Bairstow currently struggling to score runs for their side.

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Despite a narrow defeat against Gujrat Titans in their previous outing, Sanju Samson's men would be vying to stick with the same eleven featured against Gujrat.

Young Indian speedster Kuldeep Sen relegated South African star Nandre Burger to the sidelines in his side's previous outing, with the former wrapping up three crucial wickets for the Royals.

Riyan Parag continued his purple patch, scoring 76 runs with the bat, bringing his grand total to 261 runs for the 2024 IPL campaign.

Parag will shoulder the stroking responsibility alongside captain Sanju Samson. The Indian international is spearheading his side from the front, bagging his third fifty-plus score in five outings.

The visitors' point of concern is the form of the opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, despite the latter's masterclass against RCB. The pair are tipped to retain their position in the eleven while Jaiswal's hunt for his first iconic knock this season continues.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals in IPL matches: