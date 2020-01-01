‘Pulisic shouldn’t fear Sancho talk at Chelsea’ – USMNT star used to fighting for place, says Burley

The ex-Blues midfielder is not convinced that Frank Lampard will join the chase for an England international as he is well-stocked for attackers

Christian Pulisic has done enough to convince of his worth and should not fear the speculation regarding a possible move from the Blues to land Jadon Sancho, says Craig Burley.

Having completed one raid on in 2019, another is now being mooted at Stamford Bridge.

It has been suggested that Frank Lampard will join the fight to lure England international winger Sancho away from German giants and bring him back to his homeland.

Chelsea are, however, far from the only Premier League side said to be in that particular transfer mix.

They also have plenty of attacking options already on their books, with Hakim Ziyech poised to bolster those ranks when he completes a summer switch from Ajax.

With that taken into account, and with Pulisic having impressed on the back of a slow start to his time in , Burley believes the United States international will have a big part to play in any future plans in west London.

The former Blues midfielder told ESPN FC: "[Chelsea are] unlikely to go for another wide playmaker because they've got a bunch of them, including Pulisic. So that's less of a concern.

"There are other areas of the pitch they might look to strengthen - midfield, striker, maybe another centre-half.

"They've got enough playmakers in my opinion. [Pulisic has] got a job on his hands like everybody else.

"He faced the same thing at Dortmund before he left because he had Sancho and [Jacob] Bruun Larsen, who'd ousted him from the team.

"It's not new for Christian Pulisic to be fighting for your place, that doesn't mean you're a bad player overnight.

"Yes it's a concern when you're not playing but I do think he showed enough and showed enough to Frank Lampard in the period that he was there that he's going to be a big part of the Chelsea plans going forward."

Prior to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown of competitive football, Pulisic had seen injury rule him out of action since New Year’s Day.

He had, however, taken in 23 appearances for Chelsea before being laid low, with six goals – including a Premier League hat-trick against in October – scored across those outings.