Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of action for the United States through injury, with the Chelsea forward missing a friendly date with Japan.

Blues forward ruled out with knock

Could face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Has been short of minutes at club level

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old, who is captain of his country, had been due to figure for the USMNT as he looks to get important game time under his belt. Competitive minutes have been in short supply at club level in the 2022-23 campaign, with Chelsea favouring other options, but Pulisic will be absent when Gregg Berhalter’s side take to the field in the Kirin Challenge Cup on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic will be hoping that the knock is nothing too serious and that he can come back into contention for a meeting with Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? He has started just one Premier League game for Chelsea this season, seeing 155 minutes of top-flight action in total, but is looking to make a positive impression on new Blues boss Graham Potter following the shock departure of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.