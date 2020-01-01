Pulisic flattered by Hazard comparisons but Chelsea winger won't model his game on Real Madrid star

The United States international is aiming to remain free from injury and show his best form for the Blues

Christian Pulisic is flattered by comparisons with Eden Hazard, but the winger says his game is not modelled on any one player.

The United States international is working his way back to full fitness following a frustrating spell with injuries, and he impressed Paul Scholes during Chelsea’s loss at Wolves earlier in the month .

“He’s a good player, isn’t he?” Scholes told Amazon Prime . “The number of times they got the ball into him. [Ben] Chilwell as well has been a threat they’ve got a link down that side with Mason Mount. But this lad, Pulisic, he looks the closest thing to Eden Hazard.

"He’s got a little turn of pace, his centre of gravity is low, he can weave past people and he’s creative."

Hazard elevated his career to great heights during his time at Chelsea, and Pulisic is aware of the forward's achievements at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s a huge compliment,” Pulisic told Chelsea’s official website . “As I’ve said before, Hazard was a huge player for this club and I’ll never try and compare myself to him, but coming from a guy like Paul Scholes it’s a big compliment.

“There’s no one obvious player I model my game on. I like to take a lot of things from different players. I’ve learnt a lot from Hazard’s game, from watching him and watching his highlights, and there’s a lot of players like that. I’m trying to learn every day.”

While predominantly a left winger, Hazard can operate on the other flank as well as through the middle, and Pulisic is happy to adapt to whatever role is asked of him by Blues boss Frank Lampard.

“I’ve played on both wings a lot,” Pulisic said. “I can be very effective on the left wing but there are also a lot of good things I can do on the right.

“I’m learning to play both and I’m comfortable with both and anywhere in the attacking half. When I get the ball I like to think that I can still be dangerous.”

Pulisic says his aim for the remainder of the season is to stay free from injury and work his way back to top form.

“It’s not been easy,” Pulisic said. “I had a very tough couple of months coming back and forth from injuries, but I’m doing absolutely everything that I can to be on the pitch because that’s where I want to be playing. Right now I’m feeling great so I’m blessed and happy about that. I’m just hoping it continues.

“In the last couple of games, I’m starting to feel like myself again and my confidence is getting higher so I’m feeling good.

“My aims for the season are just to stay fit, be able to perform throughout the game and be available for my team in every single possible game that I can. If that can happen I think I can help my team and we can have a really good season.”