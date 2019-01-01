Pulisic, Adams and McKennie headline USMNT Gold Cup roster

Gregg Berhalter has announced his squad for the upcoming tournament, with the new Chelsea signing and RB Leipzig midfielder back in the fold

Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie will all be part of Gregg Berhalter's 23-man U.S. national team roster for the 2019 Gold Cup.

The trio of talents all missed out on Wednesday's friendly loss to as they were given time to recover from their seasons in ahead of this summer's regional tournament, but they headline a young group of players called in by the first-year head coach for his first tournament in charge.

Veterans Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and Omar Gonzalez will be taking part in their first official competition since being a part of the U.S. team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. All three played in the team's fateful loss to Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017, with Altidore set to make his first appearance with the team since that defeat.

The U.S. Gold Cup squad features some new faces as well, with New Zealand-born Tyler Boyd named to the squad after recently having his one-time change of association approved by FIFA after originally representing New Zealand. midfielder Duane Holmes is also named to the squad after making an impressive national team debut against Jamaica.

Some injury questions were answered as well, with Aaron Long and Jordan Morris both being named to the squad despite being sidelined in recent weeks with injuries.

Berhalter has until June 18 to make injury replacements, but will be bringing both to camp, with Long a favorite to start in central defense if he is healthy. midfielder Sebastian Lletget was unable to recover from his injury issues though, and was left off the Gold Cup squad.

Teenage forward Josh Sargent was one of the more notable names to be left off the roster, which came as a surprise considering he was omitted from the U.S. Under-20 World Cup squad presumably to be a part of the Gold Cup preparations.

English-born defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Antonee Robinson were also left off the squad, though neither was a major surprise.

The United States will take on on Sunday in Cincinnati in the next step of its preparation for the Gold Cup, with Pulisic arriving in time to take part in that friendly. Adams will join the team on June 11, ahead of the Gold Cup opener against Guyana on June 18 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Here is the 23-man roster for the Gold Cup:

GOALKEEPERS: 12-Sean Johnson ( ), 22-Tyler Miller (LAFC), 1-Zack Steffen ( )

DEFENDERS: 14-Tyler Adams ( /GER), 3-Omar Gonzalez ( /CAN), 2-Nick Lima ( ), 23-Aaron Long ( ), 16-Daniel Lovitz ( ), 19-Matt Miazga ( /ENG), 13-Tim Ream ( /ENG), 5-Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: 4-Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), 20-Duane Holmes (Derby County/ENG), 8-Weston McKennie ( /GER), 10-Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG), 15-Cristian Roldan ( ), 6-Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS: 17-Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), 7-Paul Arriola ( ), 21-Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres/POR), 18-Jonathan Lewis ( ), 11-Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), 9-Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)