WATCH: Riqui Puig scores Lionel Messi-esque goal for LA Galaxy & then copies PSG star's iconic shirt celebration in latest El Trafico

LA Galaxy star Riqui Puig embraced his inner Lionel Messi with a goal and celebration against rivals LAFC.

Puig scores dazzling goal

Pays homage to Mesi

Galaxy seal much-needed win

WHAT HAPPENED? The Galaxy picked up a much-needed 2-0 win over their crosstown rivals in the U.S. Open Cup, with Puig joining Tyler Boyd on the scoresheet. Puig's goal was particularly impressive, as the former Barcelona man weaved his way to goal before finishing in the 52nd minute. After the goal, the midfielder held his shirt in the air much like Messi's iconic Barcelona celebration, paying homage to the Argentine.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a much-needed win for the Galaxy, even if it did come against a heavily-rotated LAFC side. The Galaxy currently sit dead last in the Western Conference with just two wins in 13 matches, and this U.S. Open Cup win could be a springboard for a team that has massively underachieved so far this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR GALAXY? The Galaxy will now look to bring this momentum into MLS play when they host Charlotte FC on Saturday.

