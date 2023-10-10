Injured PSV star Malik Tillman replaced in USMNT squad by Club America's Alex Zendejas for Germany and Ghana internationals

PSV's injured Malik Tillman has been replaced by Club America's Alex Zendejas for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Ghana.

Injured Tillman out for USMNT

Zendejas announced as a replacement

USA to take on Germany and Ghana

WHAT HAPPENED? The attacking midfielder has been ruled out of the two upcoming friendlies against Germany and Ghana after he picked up a knock during his side's 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam.

This forced the USMNT team management to add Zendejas to the squad. The 25-year-old has seven caps for the senior team with one goal and one assist to his name.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Mexican-American decided to represent the USMNT in March 2023 and went on to play four matches in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Zendejas has made 10 appearances for Club America in Liga MX Apertura this season scoring two goals and providing three assists.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Alex Zendejas has been added to the USMNT training camp roster preparing for the upcoming high-profile friendlies against four-time World Cup champion Germany and African powerhouse Ghana. The Club América winger replaces midfielder Malik Tillman, who has withdrawn due to injury" read a statement from US Soccer.

WHAT NEXT? Gregg Berhalter's men will face Germany on Saturday in East Harford on Saturday before taking on Ghana three days later in their second friendly.