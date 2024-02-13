PSG vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news

PSG's quest for Champions League glory continues as they welcome Real Sociedad to Parc des Princes for a Round of 16 first leg tie on Thursday (AEDT).

Despite being winless in their final three group games in Group F, Les Parisiens scraped through to the last-16 at AC Milan's cost thanks to a superior head-to-head record against the Italian side.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad topped Inter and Group D on account of a superior goal difference.

PSG defeated Lille 3-1 in a Ligue 1 encounter at the weekend, while the Spanish outfit will look for their first competitive win in five games following a 0-1 home loss to Osasuna in La Liga the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Real Sociedad kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am AEDT Venue: Parc des Princes

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, February 15, in Australia.

How to watch PSG vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique would continue without the likes of Presnel Kimpembe, Milan Skriniar, Sergio Rico, Nuno Mendes and Layvin Kurzawa through injuries.

A well-rested Kylian Mbappe will lead the attack, with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, captain Marquinhos and Warren Zaire-Emery all expected to earn recalls in the XI after starting on the bench in the Lille win.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Danilo, Marquinhos, Hernandez; Urgate, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Asensio, Kolo Muani; K. Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Real Sociedad team news

La Real coach Imanol Alguacil will be sweating on the availability of Mikel Oyarzabal given that top scorer has missed the last two games with a muscle issue and the club has failed to score in the last four straight games.

Sheraldo Becker, Kieran Tierney, Alvaro Odriozola, Carlos Fernandez and Aihen Munoz are all ruled out injured.

Takefusa Kubo, Umar Sadiq and Ander Barrenetxea are likely to form the three-man attack.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan; Merino, Zubimendi, Mendez; Kubo, Sadiq, Barrenetxea

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Pacheco, Galan, Traore, Aramburu Midfielders: Zubimendi, Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Mendez, Zakharyan, Magunazelaia, Merquelanz Forwards: Silva, Sadiq, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad face each other across all competitions.

