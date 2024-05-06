PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League semi-final

Kylian Mbappe's PSG will want to avoid another heart-breaking Champions League exit when they face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the semi-finals on Wednesday (AEDT). Les Parisiens have to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the opening leg in Germany.
The hosts have been well rested since their loss at Signal Iduna Park last week, while the German outfit come into the game on the back of a 5-1 league win at Augsburg at the weekend.
▶ Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Parc des Princes
The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Wednesday, May 8, in Australia.
How to watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
Team news & squads
PSG team news
The club has confirmed that Lucas Hernandez will be ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury the defender suffered in last week's first leg loss.
With Lucas Beraldo likely to step in for Hernandez, PSG boss Luis Enrique also remains without injury absentees Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico.
Either Lee Kang-in or Goncalo Ramos may get the nod over Bradley Barcola alongside Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe in attack.
PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Ramos, K. Mbappe
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
|Defenders:
|Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hakimi, Mukiele
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
|Forwards:
|K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola
Borussia Dortmund team news
BVB boss Edin Terzic will be hoping to avail the services of Karim Adeyemi, Julian Ryerson and Sebastien Haller at Parc des Princes, while Ramy Bensebaini and Julien Duranville are likely to miss out on account of injuries.
The Dortmund attack should also consist of the in-form Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
|Forwards:
|Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Brunner
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 1, 2024
|Borussia Dortmund 1-0 PSG
|UEFA Champions League
|December 13, 2023
|Borussia Dortmund 1-1 PSG
|UEFA Champions League
|September 19, 2023
|PSG 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League
|March 11, 2020
|PSG 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League
|February 18, 2020
|Borussia Dortmund 2-1 PSG
|UEFA Champions League