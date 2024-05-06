This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news

Kylian Mbappe's PSG will want to avoid another heart-breaking Champions League exit when they face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the semi-finals on Wednesday (AEDT). Les Parisiens have to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the opening leg in Germany.

The hosts have been well rested since their loss at Signal Iduna Park last week, while the German outfit come into the game on the back of a 5-1 league win at Augsburg at the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 8, 2024
Kick-off time:6 am AEDT
Venue:Parc des Princes

The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Wednesday, May 8, in Australia.

How to watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

The club has confirmed that Lucas Hernandez will be ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury the defender suffered in last week's first leg loss.

With Lucas Beraldo likely to step in for Hernandez, PSG boss Luis Enrique also remains without injury absentees Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico.

Either Lee Kang-in or Goncalo Ramos may get the nod over Bradley Barcola alongside Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Ramos, K. Mbappe

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
Defenders:Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hakimi, Mukiele
Midfielders:Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
Forwards:K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Borussia Dortmund team news

BVB boss Edin Terzic will be hoping to avail the services of Karim Adeyemi, Julian Ryerson and Sebastien Haller at Parc des Princes, while Ramy Bensebaini and Julien Duranville are likely to miss out on account of injuries.

The Dortmund attack should also consist of the in-form Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
Defenders:Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey
Midfielders:Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
Forwards:Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 1, 2024Borussia Dortmund 1-0 PSGUEFA Champions League
December 13, 2023Borussia Dortmund 1-1 PSGUEFA Champions League
September 19, 2023PSG 2-0 Borussia DortmundUEFA Champions League
March 11, 2020PSG 2-0 Borussia DortmundUEFA Champions League
February 18, 2020Borussia Dortmund 2-1 PSGUEFA Champions League

Useful links

