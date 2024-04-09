PSG vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League quarter-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news

European heavyweights PSG and Barcelona are set to square off in a Champions League quarter-finals first leg game at Parc des Princes on Thursday (AEDT).

Les Parisiens' manager Luis Enrique will have reminiscence of his time as Barcelona boss, having overturned a 4-0 deficit by winning the return leg 6-1 at the round of 16 stage in 2016-17 edition of the competition.

This time around, the French champions defeated Real Sociedad 4-1 over two legs, while the Blaugrana progressed from the last-16 with a 4-2 aggregate win over Napoli.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am AEDT Venue: Parc des Princes

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick at 6 am AEDT on Thursday, April 11, in Australia.

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and captain Marquinhos are all in line for starts, but Enrique is sure to miss Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico on account of their respective injuries.

Moreover, Achraf Hakimi is suspended for the tie at a time Nordi Mukiele picked up a knock in the 1-1 league draw with Clermont at the weekend. As such, Warren Zaire-Emery may need to slot in at right-back.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mendes; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Barcelona team news

Barca boss Xavi will miss Gavi and Alejandro Balde with ACL and hamstring injuries respectively, while Pedri, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong are doubts despite participating in recent training sessions.

Players such as Sergi Roberto, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal are at risk of missing the second leg if they get into the referee's books.

Midfielder Frenkie De Jong is likely to be passed fit for the tie, while Xavi could consider handing Pau Cubarsi a start at centre-back.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 10, 2021 PSG 1-1 Barcelona UEFA Champions League February 16, 2021 Barcelona 1-4 PSG UEFA Champions League March 8, 2017 Barcelona 6-1 PSG UEFA Champions League February 14, 2017 PSG 4-0 Barcelona UEFA Champions League April 21, 2015 Barcelona 2-0 PSG UEFA Champions League

