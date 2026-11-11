PSG eye Bundesliga raid for Gregor Kobel as Luis Enrique searches for long-term goalkeeper solution

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Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming transfer windows. The French club have already initiated contact with the Switzerland international regarding a potential switch.

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PSG explore the German market

PSG are reportedly exploring the German market in search of top-tier talent as they look to comprehensively strengthen their goalkeeping department. With the future of Lucas Chevalier in the French capital remaining uncertain, the Ligue 1 side have been forced to identify new primary targets across Europe. Securing a reliable presence between the sticks remains a major priority for the club's sporting directors.

According to German outlet Sport Bild, PSG are now closely monitoring Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel. The 28-year-old shot-stopper has caught the eye of the Parisian hierarchy following a solid start to the current campaign, having featured in nine Bundesliga matches so far this season.

Initial contact already established

The reported interest from the Parisiens appears to be significantly more than just passing speculation or idle rumour. Sources suggest that the club's senior management have already taken concrete steps to explore the financial and logistical feasibility of a blockbuster transfer. The French outfit are seemingly laying the groundwork early ahead of future transfer windows.

PSG representatives have reportedly held several rounds of discussions with both Kobel and his immediate entourage in recent weeks. These preliminary exchanges highlight the club's serious ambition to tempt the highly-rated Switzerland international into swapping Germany for a high-profile switch to the Parc des Princes.

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A Bundesliga standout performer

Kobel has consistently proven his elite quality since arriving in the Ruhr valley in 2021. Following his successful transfer from domestic rivals Stuttgart, the Swiss goalkeeper has firmly established himself as one of the most reliable and commanding players in the German top flight. His consistent performances have not gone unnoticed by Europe's elite scouting networks.

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His impressive profile makes him an incredibly attractive proposition for PSG. Adding a player of his proven pedigree would provide a massive boost to their defensive foundations as they continue to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts.

Contract extension complicates move

Despite the obvious and growing interest from Paris, prying Kobel away from Dortmund will be a complicated operation. The German club are determined to retain their star goalkeeper and are proactively working to secure his long-term commitment. For now, the Parisian club must wait to see if the player decides to renew his terms or pursue a new challenge abroad.

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Dortmund are currently locked in advanced discussions with Kobel regarding a lucrative contract extension, even though his existing deal already runs until the summer of 2028.