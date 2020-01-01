PSG sensation Kouassi to leave but won't join AC Milan or RB Leipzig

The 18-year-old defender had been in contract discussions for months but will now be leaving the Ligue 1 champions

Tanguy Kouassi will leave when his contract expires at the end of June, Goal can confirm.

The 18-year-old defender has been linked with a number of clubs around Europe including , , and .

He had been one of the revelations of the season for PSG, making 13 first-team appearances and scoring three goals.

More teams

However, he has turned down the contract proposal put to him in Paris, and is now set to find a new club.

Neither Milan nor Leipzig are likely to land him, despite recent reports in suggesting they could be the most likely destinations.

Rennes have made an offer to him, but competition for his signature is said to be “very tough”.

Kouassi joined PSG in 2016 from youth club Pays de Fontainebleau and has represented France at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level, winning Under-17 World Cup bronze last year.

The decision to leave brings to an end months of discussions between PSG, Kouassi and his entourage.

As recently as last month, club sources had suggested they were hopeful of being able to keep him in Paris.

Now, all eyes are on Kouassi as he decides his next move.

The news comes on a busy day for PSG, following the announcement from director of football Leonardo that club veterans Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani will leave at the end of the season .

The club captain and centre-forward are both out of contract at the end of June, but PSG are hoping to be able to keep them until the season is fully resolved in August.

Thomas Meunier and Layvin Kurzawa, both heavily linked with moves to the Premier League, are also expected to depart, though their futures are not yet fully decided.

Article continues below

The French champions are still in the and are through to the finals of both the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

Thomas Tuchel is aiming to have his squad return to training on June 22, with Neymar having returned to Paris on Saturday in order to avoid a potential 14-day quarantine .

PSG were awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was cut short in April .