Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly been key in assisting Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim's bid to take over Manchester United.

PSG chief advising Qatari bid

Other clubs suspicious of his involvement

Sheikh hopes to outbid Ratcliffe

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Khelaifi, the chairman of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund that owns PSG, has been advising Sheikh Jassim's takeover bid, The Athletic reports. He has even been contacted by the Glazer family, United's current owners, requesting he try to persuade the Qatari royal to increase his bid.

However, Al-Khelaifi's involvement has caused concern among other Premier League clubs as other owners suspect United may be the latest in the English top-flight to come under state ownership from the Middle East. A Qatari takeover could spark calls for an investigation from the authorities.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two foundation are locked in a two-horse race with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe to take over the Premier League club. The group spearheaded by Ratcliffe has been seen as the frontrunner to win the bid, but Sheikh Jassim is said to have put in a fifth and final offer in an attempt to gain the advantage.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Qatari bid would see Sheikh Jassim buy the entire club from the Glazers and other minority shareholders, taking it off of the New York Stock Exchange and into private ownership. Ratcliffe's terms, meanwhile, would see the Glazers stay on as minority shareholders for a while before he would buy them out completely and then make offers to others who own small stakes in the club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Qib.com.qa

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The process will continue until one of Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim are selected as the United's new owners.