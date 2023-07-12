PSG set to launch £85m Harry Kane transfer bid after opening talks with Spurs as Ligue 1 champions attempt to gazump Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly poised to launch an £85m ($110m) bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane as they aim to gazump Bayern Munich.

Bayern have made two bids for Kane

PSG open talks with Spurs

Remains to be seen if they can match Spurs' valuation

WHAT HAPPENED? According to RMC Sport, PSG have made Kane their top target this summer, ahead of Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, and have already sent a delegation to London to discuss a deal with Tottenham. The talks are said to have included Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and the French champions are willing to offer £85m to sign the England captain.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have made two bids for Kane this summer, but neither have been accepted by Spurs. The most recent offer totalled £70m ($90m) and they are said to be considering a third bid. Kane is in line for a new £400,000-per-week contract if he snubs a transfer to remain at Spurs, but he does not intend to sign it during the current window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: RMC Sport makes it clear that Kane would prefer to move to Bayern than PSG, but that any negotiations with Levy will be 'challenging', although the French club's bid is likely to be the highest Spurs have received this summer thus far. New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has already confirmed he received no assurances over Kane's future when he joined the club, but he hopes the striker remains in north London.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Provided Kane does not sign a new contract, his future is likely to dominate the headlines for the remainder of the summer.