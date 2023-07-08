Kylian and Kendall! PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe spotted dancing with supermodel Kendall Jenner at billionaire Michael Rubin's white party in the Hamptons

Kylian Mbappe's has been living it up this summer and was spotted dancing with supermodel Kendall Jenner at a swish party in The Hamptons.

Pair dance at billionaire bash

French ace parties with other A-Listers

Striker then jets to Africa

WHAT HAPPENED? The France captain took his mind off his Paris Saint-Germain future as he jetted across the pond to attend billionaire Michael Rubin's lavish bash. After drinks and dinner, guests made their way to the roof where Mbappe and Jenner were spotted bopping away together late into the night. Jenner's boyfriend, rapper Bad Bunny, was nowhere to be seen.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Rubin's Independence Day party has become something of an annual event on the east coast and Mbappe seemed to be enjoying himself as he was snapped alongside Jay-Z and Tom Brady, as well as being reunited with Kim Kardashian, who watched PSG slump to a 2-0 home defeat to Rennes in March.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty/GOAL/IG-@k.mbappe@tombrady

WHAT NEXT FOR KYLIAN MBAPPE? After partying with the world's biggest stars, Mbappe headed to his father's homeland of Cameroon where he will take part in a special exhibition match.