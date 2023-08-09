PSG play hardball! Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe told he won't play a single minute if he stays this summer after rejecting Premier League and Saudi offers

Kylian Mbappe has been warned he will play no part for Paris Saint-Germain this season if he decides to stay put at Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG and Mbappe currently at breaking point

French side have accepted two bids

Striker turned down Saudi move

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG and Mbappe are currently locked in a contract standoff, with the France international insisting he would rather be an outcast in Paris for a whole year than move to the Middle East this summer. The Parisians are said to have accepted a mammoth €300 million (£259m/$332m) bid for the player last month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It seems the French side are standing firm on their decision, with journalist Bruno Andrade claiming that PSG have notified the superstar he will play no part in 2023-24 if he remains at the club this summer, having rejected the Saudi approach and one from the Premier League. Mbappe's current deal is due to expire in June 2024, and therefore this is Les Parisiens' last chance to avoid making a significant loss on the superstar.

AND WHAT'S MORE: New manager Luis Enrique is seemingly making quite the impression in the early days of his tenure, with the likes of Neymar, Hugo Ekitike, Renato Sanches, Gini Wijnaldum and Juan Bernat all told they can depart with no questions asked during the summer window.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French champions begin the defence of their Ligue 1 crown against Lorient this weekend. However, it remains to be seen just which players will be involved.