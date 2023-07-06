Another free transfer! PSG confirm arrival of Marco Asensio as former Real Madrid star joins Milan Skriniar in making move to Ligue 1 champions

Marco Asensio has become the latest player to head to PSG on a free transfer after leaving Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG have confirmed the arrival of Asensio on a free transfer just hours after announcing Milan Skriniar has also joined the club as a free agent from Inter. Real Madrid have already said their goodbyes to Asensio following his exit after seven seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asensio will be hoping for regular football at PSG after struggling for starts at Madrid in recent years. New manager Luis Enrique has already promised he wants to play attacking football at PSG and has worked with Asensio previously while in charge of the Spain national team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a privilege to be part of this great club that is PSG," he told the club's official website. "I look forward to joining my new team-mates and working with them to achieve great goals."

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Asensio will now get to work with his new team. PSG are due to head to Japan for a pre-season tour later this month and friendlies against Al-Nassr, Cerezo Osaka and Inter.