PSG blasted over 'insulting' offer for Lyon's Rayan Cherki

Paris Saint-Germain have been blasted by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas after tabling what is considered to be an “insulting” bid for Rayan Cherki.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ligue 1 title holders are forever in the market for the best talent available, and will often look to raid the ranks of domestic rivals for players of considerable potential. France U21 international winger Cherki ticks that box as an exciting 19-year-old, but PSG have been told they are going to have to dig considerably deeper than they are prepared to go at present in order to do business with those at Stade Gerland.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lyon chief Aulas has told RMC Sport of PSG expressing interest in one of his side’s most prized assets: “I had a long time with Nasser (al-Khelaifi), who called me on Saturday evening, to find out whether or not we were in negotiations for Rayan Cherki. I told him no, and Nasser told me, ‘okay, it's over’, and he added that PSG would therefore not make a new offer. I thank him for this direct and sincere contact. We did not enter into negotiations, but the level of the offer was insulting.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cherki has been on Lyon’s books since 2010, graduating out of their famed academy system to take in 82 competitive appearances for his home-town club – with 10 goals recorded along the way.

WHAT NEXT? PSG are hardly short of attacking options – with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar on their books – but it remains to be seen whether interest in Cherki will be rekindled as they continue to build for the future.