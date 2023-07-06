PSG announce Milan Skriniar's arrival on a free transfer as former Inter defender pens five-year deal

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Milan Skriniar on a free-transfer as former Inter defender pens five-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

PSG sign Skriniar

Defender pens five-year contract

Joins as a free agent

WHAT HAPPENED? The Slovakian centre-back has joined the Parisians after his contract with Inter expired on June 30. He has signed a deal which will keep him at the Parc des Princes at least until the summer of 2028. The 28-year-old was a long-term target for PSG and could have joined them last summer if Inter had not blocked his move to the French capital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Skriniar spent five seasons at Inter, making 246 appearances and scoring 10 goals. During his stay, he won Serie A and the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup on two occasions. With the departure of Sergio Ramos, Skriniar will partner Marquinhos in the heart of the defence for Luis Enrique.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I am very happy to be part of this wonderful club. PSG are one of the strongest clubs in the world with world-class players and fantastic fans," he told after his signing was announced.

WHAT NEXT? Skriniar will be available from the start of the pre-season in July. The Parisians will be heading to Japan for 10 days where the defender will meet his former side Inter in a friendly on August 1.