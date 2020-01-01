Premier League wouldn’t be good for Messi, claims Valdano

A switch to England could prove testing for the Barcelona star, with his fellow Argentine suggesting a better move as he winds down his career

legend Jorge Valdano has advised star Lionel Messi about moving to the Premier League.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner agitated for a move away from Camp Nou this summer, but in an exclusive interview with Goal admitted that was impossible.

While the iconic attacker appears set to remain in for at least one more year, there will inevitably be great interest as to his long-term future as his contract with Barca expires at the end of June 2021, allowing him to depart on a free transfer.

were closely linked with a switch for the 33-year-old this summer, and with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at the helm would appear a logical suitor for the forward.

But 1986 World Cup winner Valdano, who held the role as general director at , a club he also distinguished himself playing for, has suggested to his compatriot that he look to move to .

“I don’t know if the Premier League, which is super competitive, would be a good place for him to go,” Valdano told Onda Cero’s ‘El Transistor’ programme.

“Paris would be more comfortable, more bearable for the last years of the career of a genius.

“He’s a very competitive player who knows how to time himself to stay sharp by playing games and who does not easily accept being a substitute waiting for the big moments.”

Valdano was happy to see Messi remain in Spain and does not discount him extending his contract at Barcelona.

“I thought he would go to another league and it seems to be that it’s great news that he continues in ,” he said. “He’s the best player in the world, not only because of the image he projects but because it is a pleasure to see a player of his type.

“I’ve no idea what’s going to happen as the season goes on, if it’s going to end up in a separation as Leo threatened in that fax or if things can recover. It will depend on the president, the results and the will of Leo, who will be 34 next year.”

In a professional career that started in 2004, Messi has established himself as one of the all-time greats, scoring 634 goals in 731 outings for Barca.