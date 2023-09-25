Premier League record win: What is the highest scoreline in UK top flight football history?

Manchester United Arsenal Premier League 2011-12Getty
GOAL has all the information about the games with the highest scorelines in Premier League history, as well as the largest winning margins

Liverpool's recent 9-0 decimation of Bournemouth or Manchester United's legendary 8-2 demolition of Arsenal at Old Trafford might spring to mind as some of the most memorable scorelines that the Premier League has had to offer – but where do they stand when it comes to the highest-scoring Premier League games of all time?

GOAL rounds up the highest English top flight scorelines since 1992, as well as the biggest goal margins in the top-flight.

Highest Premier League scorelines

The highest-scoring Premier League game of all-time was the 11-goal thriller between Portsmouth and Reading in 2007, where Benjani scored a hat-trick.

It is the only 11-goal game that the Premier League has ever witnessed, but there are a number of 10-goal games, including Tottenham's 6-4 victory over Reading in 2007, in which Dimitar Berbatov netted four goals.

You can see a list of the highest Premier League scorelines below.

Goals

Date

Match

11

September 29, 2007

Portsmouth 7-4 Reading

10

December 29, 2007

Tottenham 6-4 Reading

10

November 22, 2009

Tottenham 9-1 Wigan

10

August 28, 2011

Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal

10

December 29, 2012

Arsenal 7-3 Newcastle

10

May 19, 2013

West Bromwich Albion 5-5 Man Utd

9

August 27, 2022

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

9

October 4, 2020

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool

9

August 28, 2011

Norwich 4-5 Southampton

9

March 4, 1995

Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town

9

October 26, 1995

Southampton 6-3 Manchester United

9

August 26, 1997

Blackburn Rovers 7-2 Sheffield Wednesday

9

February 6, 1999

Nottingham Forest 1-8 Man Utd

9

February 12, 2000

West Ham 5-4 Bradford City

9

March 11, 2000

Tottenham 7-2 Southampton

9

November 13, 2004

Tottenham Hotspur 4-5 Arsenal

9

May 11, 2008

Middlesbrough 8-1 Manchester City

9

January 16, 2010

Chelsea 7-2 Sunderland

9

December 14, 2013

Manchester City 6-3 Arsenal

9

March 22, 2014

Cardiff City 3-6 Liverpool

9

August 30, 2014

Everton 3-6 Chelsea

Biggest winning Premier League margin 

Liverpool matched the record of Manchester United and Leicester City, for the margin of the largest Premier League win, when they beat Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in August 2022.

However, it was the Red Devils who first held the record with their 9-0 victory over Ipswich in 1994. Whereas, Leicester equalled it when they scored nine goals past Southampton in October 2019. United then repeated the feat in 2021 when they dismantled the Saints at Old Trafford.

Margin

Date

Game

9 goals

August 27, 2022

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

9 goals

February 2, 2021

Manchester United 9-0 Southampton

9 goals

March 4, 1995

Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich

9 goals

October 25, 2019

Southampton 0-9 Leicester

8 goals

September 24, 2023

Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle

8 goals

September 19, 1999

Newcastle 8-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday

8 goals

November 22, 2009

Tottenham 9-1 Wigan

8 goals

May 9, 2010

Chelsea 8-0 Wigan

8 goals

December 23, 2012

Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa

8 goals

October 18, 2014

Southampton 8-0 Sunderland

8 goals

September 21, 2019

Man City 8-0 Watford

7 goals

November 18, 1995

Blackburn Rovers 7-0 Nottingham Forest

7 goals

October 25, 1997

Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley

7 goals

February 6, 1999

Nottingham Forest 1-8 Manchester United

7 goals

May 11, 2005

Arsenal 7-0 Everton

7 goals

January 4, 2006

Arsenal 7-0 Middlesbrough

7 goals

May 11, 2008

Middlesbrough 8-1 Manchester City

7 goals

April 25, 2010

Chelsea 7-0 Stoke City

7 goals

November 2, 2013

Manchester City 7-0 Norwich

