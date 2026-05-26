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PUMA 26:27 Premier League match ball PUMA
Renuka Odedra

New PUMA Premier League 2026-27 official match ball unveiled

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Premier League

Engineered for the best league in the world

As we all now pay attention to the 2026-27 Premier League season, PUMA have released the official match ball to kick off the campaign on August 22nd, 2026.

Premier League 2026-27 ball at PUMA Shop now

Dubbed the STELLAR NITRO ULTIMATE, the brand says it's the most technically advanced ball PUMA has ever engineered for the world's most-watched football league.

The ball's NITROFOAM core, PUMA's innovative nitrogen-infused foam, returns more energy on impact. That means touches, passes, and strikes fire off the foot with more speed and responsiveness than ever before.

PUMA 26/27 Premier League match ball 1PUMA

It is already the official match ball of La Liga and Serie A, and now it has found its place in the Premier League too - making it the ball trusted at the centre of three of the world's greatest football competitions.

The engineering behind that responsiveness runs through every element of the design. A 4+4 panel construction balances airflow and reduces drag to deliver a truer, more accurate flight every time a player strikes it. A rougher, debossed outer surface helps the ball cut through the air and maintain speed and stability throughout its full arc. 

PUMA 26/27 Premier League match ball 3PUMA

In terms of design, the new ball features bold graphic panels in pink, teal, blue, and deep purple that sweep across a clean white base. This design is immediately recognisable on the pitch and built to stand out during the Premier League’s biggest games. 

The ball makes its first on-pitch appearance during Premier League pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2026-27 season, with its official competitive debut at the Premier League opener.

The new STELLAR NITRO match ball is available to buy now, online at PUMA.

Premier League 2026-27 ball at PUMA Shop now


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