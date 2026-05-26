New PUMA Premier League 2026-27 official match ball unveiled

As we all now pay attention to the 2026-27 Premier League season, PUMA have released the official match ball to kick off the campaign on August 22nd, 2026.

Dubbed the STELLAR NITRO ULTIMATE, the brand says it's the most technically advanced ball PUMA has ever engineered for the world's most-watched football league.

The ball's NITROFOAM core, PUMA's innovative nitrogen-infused foam, returns more energy on impact. That means touches, passes, and strikes fire off the foot with more speed and responsiveness than ever before.

PUMA

It is already the official match ball of La Liga and Serie A, and now it has found its place in the Premier League too - making it the ball trusted at the centre of three of the world's greatest football competitions.

The engineering behind that responsiveness runs through every element of the design. A 4+4 panel construction balances airflow and reduces drag to deliver a truer, more accurate flight every time a player strikes it. A rougher, debossed outer surface helps the ball cut through the air and maintain speed and stability throughout its full arc.

PUMA

In terms of design, the new ball features bold graphic panels in pink, teal, blue, and deep purple that sweep across a clean white base. This design is immediately recognisable on the pitch and built to stand out during the Premier League’s biggest games.

The ball makes its first on-pitch appearance during Premier League pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2026-27 season, with its official competitive debut at the Premier League opener.

The new STELLAR NITRO match ball is available to buy now, online at PUMA.



