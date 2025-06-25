When is the Premier League back for 2025-26? Dates and games for Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea's return to competitive action

A standout Arsenal vs Manchester United clash and more about the opening-weekend 2025-26 Premier League games.

The fixture release for the 2025-26 Premier League has made the wait exciting, especially with the kind of fixtures on offer right from the opening weekend.

Every matchday will have new elements to look forward to, as managers and new signings among all stakeholders aim to navigate through the level of expectations and the bet placed on them, while the inclusion of Sunderland, Burnley, and Leeds United adds to the competitiveness factor.

When is the Premier League back for 2025-26?

The Premier League 2025-26 season will get underway on August 16, 2025, and will run until May 24, 2026 - well in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be staged in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada. There will be no matches on December 24, 2025.

Manchester United would be the first to kick off their pre-season 2025 tour with a couple of games in May, while Liverpool look to start their preparations a week before Arsenal, but the Gunners are expected to get down to work with a focused plan in sight.

Premier League 2025-26 opening-weekend fixtures:

Date Kick-off time Fixture August 15 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST Liverpool v Bournemouth August 16 7:30 am ET / 12:30 BST Aston Villa v Newcastle United August 16 10 am ET / 3 pm BST Brighton v Fulham August 16 10 am ET / 3 pm BST Sunderland v West Ham United August 16 10 am ET / 3 pm BST Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley August 16 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST Wolves v Manchester City August 17 9 am ET / 2 pm BST Nottingham Forest v Brentford August 17 9 am ET / 2 pm BST Chelsea v Crystal Palace August 17 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST Manchester United v Arsenal August 18 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST Leeds United v Everton

The awaited 2025-26 season of the English top flight is set to kick off with some exciting matches! Manchester United will face Arsenal on the first weekend. However, the opening game of the campaign will be on Friday evening, with champions Liverpool playing Bournemouth. Other notable matches include Manchester City travelling to play Wolves, Chelsea welcoming Crystal Palace, and Tottenham Hotspur playing newly-promoted Burnley.

The game between Nottingham Forest and Brentford, which was originally scheduled for August 16, will now take place on August 17.

Newly-promoted Sunderland and Leeds United will both be at home, facing West Ham and Everton, respectively. Leeds' match will take place on Monday night.

Which Premier League clubs are in the Club World Cup?

While reigning Premier League champions Liverpool did not qualify to be part of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Chelsea and Manchester City won UEFA Champions League titles in the pre-determined four-year cycle starting 2020-2021 to become the Premier League's representatives at the revamped international tournament in the United States.